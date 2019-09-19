CNO Financial Group Recognized for the Sixth Year in a Row for Its Health and Well-Being Programs

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Business Group on Health®, a non-profit association of more than 440 large U.S. employers, recently honored CNO Financial Group with the 2019 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being award for providing one of the best workforce health and employee well-being programs in the nation. This marks the sixth year that CNO Financial has received a Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being award.

CNO received a Platinum Award –the highest designation– for aligning workforce well-being with key business outcomes and implementing a strategy with demonstrated results. Winners were honored in one of three categories: Platinum, Gold and Silver.

CNO's corporate wellness programs aim to improve associate health and well-being by providing onsite resources including health clinics, fitness centers, free fitness classes, walking workstations, acupuncture, chiropractic, and massage therapy. CNO also offers onsite and virtual health coaching, lifestyle management programs, mindfulness and meditation programs, and organic food delivery.

"At CNO, we know that the health and well-being of our employees helps our company achieve sustained success. With offerings such as onsite health clinics and health coaching, our robust programs provide associates with options that allow them to bring their best selves to work each day," said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer of CNO Financial Group. "We are pleased to consistently see high levels of engagement in our well-being programs with over 80% of our associates and over 70% of associate spouses participating in at least one of our initiatives."

"Our annual awards recognize organizations that promote the overall well-being of their employees and families," said Brian Marcotte, president and CEO of the National Business Group on Health. "CNO is among an elite group of employers who recognize the positive impact a culture inclusive of well-being can have on their employees' productivity and engagement. We congratulate them."

Winners of the 2019 Best Employers were formally recognized at the Workforce Strategy Conference award ceremony in San Diego on September 17.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com.

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and consumer experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 73 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.

