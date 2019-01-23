CNOOC Limited Announced a New Discovery in UK North Sea

HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883,NYSE: CEO, TSX: CNU) announced a new discovery on the Glengorm prospect, located in offshore UK Central North Sea.

The Glengorm discovery is located in License P2215 with a water depth of approximately 86 meters. The exploration well Glengorm was drilled to a total depth of 5,056 meters and encountered net gas and condensate pay zones with a total thickness of 37.6 meters.

Mr. Xie Yuhong, Executive Vice President of the Company commented, "Glengorm discovery demonstrates the great exploration potential of License P2215. We are looking forward to further appraisal."

CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, is the operator of License P2215, holding 50% interest. Total E&P UK North Sea Limited holds 25% interest and Euroil, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edison Esplorazione e Produzione SpA, holds 25% interest.

