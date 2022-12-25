CNOOC Limited Announces Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 5-1, 5-2, 6-1 Block Development Project Commences Production

HONG KONG, Dec. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883, SSE: 600938) announces today that Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 5-1, 5-2, 6-1 Block Development Project has commenced production.

The project is located in the south of Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of around 19 meters. The main production facilities include 1 central platform and 6 unmanned wellhead platforms. 107 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 67 production wells, 36 water injection wells and 4 water source wells. The project is expected to achieve its peak production of approximately 36,100 barrels of crude oil per day in 2024.

Kenli 6-1 oilfield 5-1, 5-2, 6-1 block is the main area of Kenli 6-1 oilfield, which is the first large-scale shallow lithological oilfield with a reserve of 100 million tons discovered in Laibei lower uplift in the Bohai Sea. At the project, the Company installs standardized unmanned platforms on a large scale in the Bohai Sea for the first time. The successful startup of the project marks a remarkable step forward for the Company to build intelligentized, standardized and unmanned offshore oilfields.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 5-1, 5-2, 6-1 Block Development Project and acts as the operator.

