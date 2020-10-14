CNR and AIP Publishing Sign Read and Publish Deal

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is pleased to announce a Read and Publish agreement with the Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR) [National Research Council], Italy's largest public research institution. All researchers at CNR-affiliated institutes throughout Italy will have access to the content in journals published by AIP Publishing (including those published on behalf of partners) from their first issues through the end of 2020. As a result of this agreement, articles by CNR-affiliated corresponding authors accepted for publication in any AIP Publishing-owned journal may be distributed Open Access without the payment of an article-processing charge (APC).

"AIP Publishing is excited to embark on a collaboration with CNR, providing read-and-publish access to thousands of researchers throughout Italy. We look forward to continuing to partner with scholarly institutions to contribute to Italy's research enterprise," said AIP Publishing's chief publishing officer, Jason Wilde.

Giovanni De Simone, Director of CNR Central Library, said: "CNR is committed to advancing science and the wide dissemination of knowledge to the benefit of society by adopting practices on open, reproducible and responsible research. CNR is interested in moving, together with the publishing houses, towards complete public access to our scientific publications through a fair, transparent and sustainable economic model. It is in line with the Italian and European legislation, which obliges scientific institutions to provide Open Access to publicly funded scientific research results. The signing of a transformative agreement with AIP Publishing will expand the reach of Italian research output while securing access to an essential collection of journals for our researchers and scholars."

ABOUT CNR

Founded in 1923, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR) is the largest public research institution in Italy, the only one under the Research Ministry performing multidisciplinary activities. Organized in seven departments and 106 research institutes, its mission is to support and conduct research, to promote innovation and competitiveness of the national industrial system, to promote the internationalization of the national research system, to provide technologies and solutions to emerging public and private needs, to advise government and other public bodies, and to contribute to the qualification of human resources.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

SOURCE AIP Publishing

Related Links

http://publishing.aip.org

