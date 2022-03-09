CNS Pharmaceuticals Reiterates Operational Progress and Addresses Recent Share Price Activity in Video to Shareholders

HOUSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today released a video to shareholders reiterating its operational and clinical progress for lead product candidate, Berubicin, and addressing recent share price activity.

"The divergence that exists between our operational strength and share price is top of mind for myself and the whole team at CNS Pharmaceuticals. As a shareholder of CNS Pharma, I share in the frustrations as it pertains to the share price and fluctuation in the market – both of which are things out of our control. However, as the CEO, what I do have control over is executing on the day-to-day operations, which I want to reiterate and emphasize, have simply never been stronger. We continue to enroll patients around the world in our potentially pivotal study of Berubicin in the treatment of adult GBM. We have the leading minds in the field around the world working on this trial with us and we have encouraging ongoing dialogue with the FDA to ensure that our potentially pivotal trial continues to represent the state-of-the-art in the field. So, while what we cannot control remains to be a point of frustration, we are committed to continuing to execute our operational excellence to drive recognition in the market of Berubicin and what we believe could be its immense potential for patients – the key driver for ultimately generating shareholder value and tremendous hope for GBM patients worldwide," commented John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals. "We put our heads down every day and continue to charge forward in our mission to change the game in glioblastoma via Berubicin."

Berubicin is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications. Patient enrollment, randomization and dosing is currently underway, and the Company has a robust lineup of clinical sites located globally which are advancing toward activation and enrollment.

For more information about the ongoing potentially pivotal Berubicin trial, visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT04762069.

To access the video, please visit the Company's website.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

Additionally, the Company is advancing the development of its WP1244/WP1874 drug technology, which utilizes anthracycline and distamycin-based scaffolds to create small molecule agents and is believed to be 500x more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation. Preclinical studies of WP1244 demonstrated high uptake in the brain with antitumor activity. CNS Pharmaceuticals is also evaluating the use of WP1244/WP1874 in the treatment of other primary brain and central nervous system cancers, as well as cancers metastatic to the brain including pancreatic, ovarian, and lymphomas.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, CNS's ability to continue to recruit patients for its potentially pivotal study to evaluate efficacy of Berubicin in the treatment of adult GBM; and CNS's ability to complete enrollment in the potentially pivotal clinical trial for GBM. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in CNS's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.