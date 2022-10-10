CNS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Brain Tumor Association's Breakthrough (ABTA) for Brain Tumors® 5K (BT5K) Run

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals, will participate in The American Brain Tumor Association's Breakthrough for Brain Tumors® 5K Run taking place Saturday, November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

"The unmet need in brain tumor treatment is immense and knows no geographic borders. As CEO of CNS I have come to know many brain tumor patients personally and the optimism and strength with which they have all faced this terrible diagnosis is a continuing source of inspiration to me. Supporting these patients, their journey and the challenges they currently endure is not just a priority for us, it is why we do what we do," commented John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals. "Across the globe there is an urgent need for safe and effective GBM treatment options, and I am proud to participate in the BT5K to support the mission of the ABTA, to help bring hope to patients and families and to raise much needed funds for research."

The American Brain Tumor Association's BT5K offers the opportunity to support the ABTA mission to advance the understanding and treatment of brain tumors with the goals of improving, extending and, ultimately, saving the lives of those impacted by a brain tumor diagnosis.

As part of participating in the event, donations are being accepted to further research which can benefit all patients and provide critical funding for brain tumor research and for supporting patient care. If you would like to make a donation, please visit here.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

Additionally, the Company is advancing the development of its WP1244 drug technology portfolio, which utilizes anthracycline and distamycin-based scaffolds to create small molecule agents and is believed to be 500x more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation. Preclinical studies of WP1244 demonstrated high uptake in the brain with antitumor activity. CNS Pharmaceuticals is evaluating the use of the WP1244 portfolio in the treatment of brain cancers, pancreatic, ovarian, and lymphomas.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.