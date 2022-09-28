cnvrg.io Metacloud provides AI launchpad to a New Intel Developer Cloud

cnvrg.io Metacloud enables AI developers to leverage optimized hardware for AI workloads in one click via the Intel Developer Cloud, serving as another step to the sky computing vision

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cnvrg.io, an Intel Company and provider of Metacloud Platform as a Service for AI/ML, today announced that the new Intel Developer Cloud is now available via the cnvrg.io Metacloud platform, providing a fully integrated software and hardware solution. With cnvrg.io Metacloud orchestration of workloads and cloud infrastructure, developers and AI specialists can leverage Intel Developer Cloud for all their application needs.

AI computing is becoming increasingly complex and expensive. AI comes with high operational costs, and AI developers are unable to access specialized AI hardware for their AI/Data workloads. With cnvrg.io and Intel Developer Cloud, developers can instantly access the latest AI/Data optimized Intel resources seamlessly, improving performance and ROI of AI, data, and cloud infrastructure. Developers will get access to the latest Intel AI hardware, months before it is available in other cloud service providers.

Whether it's processing data, training, or deploying models for inference — developers have the full control to run any ML task while utilizing Intel's latest resources for the job in a seamless developer-friendly interface. Developers can keep using all of their hardware assets (either public cloud, on-prem, or other), and within the same cnvrg.io Metacloud portal run AI and data workloads on the new Intel Developer Cloud. Customers will be able to choose from a selection of different hardware technologies, and run instantly through cnvrg.io.

cnvrg.io Metacloud workload orchestration provides the flexibility and freedom to utilize any type of hardware and cloud infrastructure. Developers have the ability to mix and match different cloud providers and on-prem clusters that are natively integrated with cnvrg.io for any workload type or profile.

The solution has already enabled customers to scale their AI initiatives, enhance workload performance and optimize cost efficiency with seamless access to Intel purpose-built resources.

Benefits of cnvrg.io Metacloud and Intel Developer's Cloud

Run AI workloads anywhere and everywhere, with native connectivity to Intel's Developer Cloud

Seamless developer experience to build AI with cloud native cnvrg.io Metacloud platform

Get premier access to Intel's latest and greatest hardware selection including latest Xeons, Gaudis and GPUs, months before available in other cloud service providers

Leverage highly optimized hardware at a competitive cost

"cnvrg.io, together with Intel Developer Cloud is excited to deliver an end-to-end solution of software and hardware that enables any AI developer to easily run AI workloads and with just one click," says Yochay Ettun, CEO and Co-founder of cnvrg.io. "Now developers have on demand access to dedicated, optimized and hosted AI compute and hardware within the new Intel Cloud Services platform directly from cnvrg.io. It is another major milestone for cnvrg.io Metacloud."

"Intel Developer Cloud is a strategic investment in our developer community. We're bringing intuitive software and great hardware together to deliver a seamless developer experience," said Markus Flierl, Corporate Vice President of Intel Developer Cloud. "cnvrg.io enables ISVs and customers to accelerate the adoption of new Intel technology with a total system, and the ability to choose and access the right hardware for the job."

"Leveraging Intel Developer Cloud through cnvrg.io Metacloud has accelerated our ability to deliver AI solutions," says cnvrg.io customer Ido Rivlin, Chief Technology Officer at Maisha Labs, a company transforming healthcare delivery with AI. "The seamless onboarding experience has made it easy to adopt the latest Intel hardware on demand, and leverage optimized hardware for different AI workloads including data processing, training, and predictions."

Access to Intel Developer Cloud is now available through cnvrg.io Metacloud. Get started with a free cnvrg.io Metacloud account to access the latest and greatest AI hardware and best in class software solutions. The pay-as-you-go model allows customers self-service ability to scale their AI operations as they grow.

About cnvrg.io

cnvrg.io is an AI operating system, transforming the way enterprises manage, scale and accelerate AI and data science development from research to production. The code-first platform is built by data scientists, and offers unrivaled flexibility to run on-premise or cloud. From advanced MLOps to continual learning, cnvrg.io brings top of the line technology to data science teams so they can spend less time on DevOps and focus on the real magic - algorithms. Since using cnvrg.io, teams across industries have gotten more models to production resulting in increased business value. For more information, visit https://cnvrg.io/.

About Intel Developer Cloud

Intel Developer Cloud is a specialized cloud offering. Instead of cost-optimized commodity infrastructure, Intel Developer Cloud offers full-stack performance-optimized deployment environments, providing optimal performance and scale for advanced workloads. Ahead of the official rollout, the Intel Developer Cloud beta trial will be open to the public starting at Innovation '22. During the beta trial, developers and Intel partners can access Intel's latest compute and accelerator platforms for test and evaluation.

