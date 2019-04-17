CNX Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) ("CNXM" or the "Partnership"), today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner, CNX Midstream GP LLC, has declared a cash distribution of $0.3732 per unit with respect to the first quarter of 2019. The distribution will be made on May 14, 2019 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2019. The distribution, which equates to an annual rate of $1.4928 per unit, represents an increase of 3.6% over the prior quarter, and an increase of 15% over the distribution paid with respect to the first quarter of 2018.

CNX Midstream Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires gathering and other midstream energy assets to service natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Our assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities, as well as condensate gathering, collection, separation and stabilization facilities. More information is available at our website www.cnxmidstream.com.

This press release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of CNX Midstream's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributed to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CNX Midstream's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not CNX Midstream, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

SOURCE CNX Midstream Partners LP

Related Links

http://www.cnxmidstream.com

