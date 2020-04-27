CNX Midstream Reports First Quarter Results; Guidance Update; and Reduction of Quarterly Distribution

CNX Midstream Partners LP

Apr 27, 2020, 06:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) ("CNXM", "CNX Midstream" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2020(1)

First Quarter Results
The Partnership continued its solid financial performance during the three months ended March 31, 2020. Comparative results net to the Partnership, with the exception of net cash provided by operating activities, which is presented on a gross consolidated basis, were as follows:

Three Months Ended 

 March 31,

(in millions)

2020

2019

Net income

$

45.2

$

35.1

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

40.1

$

49.9

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(2)

$

60.4

$

54.4

Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP)(2)

$

46.9

$

43.0

Distribution coverage ratio(2)

6.29x

1.49x

"CNXM delivered another strong quarter," commented Nicholas J. DeIuliis, CEO of CNX Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership (the "General Partner"). "As compared to the first quarter of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow were up by 11% and 9%, respectively. 

Mr. DeIuliis continued, "CNXM is closing out capital projects on schedule and on budget, setting the business up for positive operating leverage and long-term free cash flow generation. Meanwhile, we are seeing a confluence of risks across the capital and commodity markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and have taken the decisive actions to increase retained cash flow by reducing the distribution 80% and reducing this year's planned capital expenditures by 16%. These decisions will bolster CNXM's already strong balance sheet, enhance our liquidity position and long-term financial flexibility."

"Energy markets are experiencing temporary demand loss for refined liquids products. CNXM does not have crude oil or direct refined products exposure, but a portion of CNXM's natural gas throughput flows to downstream processing. Due to pricing and physical market constraints, some of its customers have reduced production volumes from a number of NGL-rich wells and may defer additional production. Despite these temporary deferrals, which push cash flows into later periods, we still expect to continue to generate significant free cash flow this year from our 100% fixed fee business. Our near-term focus is on prudent debt reduction and growing our liquidity position, which will create strong capital allocation opportunities in our business," concluded Mr. DeIuliis.

Guidance Update
Based on current expectations, management provides the following update:

($ in millions)

2020E

2020E


Previous

Updated

Throughput (BBtu/d)*

1,600

-

1,750

1,400

-

1,550

Capital Expenditures

$80

-

$100

$65

-

$85

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$250

-

$270

$195

-

$220

* Excludes third-party volumes under high-pressure short-haul agreements.  

The Partnership's updated guidance reflects potential ranges of customer production deferrals and approximate 16% reduction in capital expenditures as a result of cost savings initiatives. Per the long-term plan, as the major capital projects from 2019 are closed out this year, the forecasted capital intensity of the Partnership declines significantly.   

Quarterly Distribution
CNXM today announced that the Board of Directors of its General Partner has declared a cash distribution of $0.0829 per unit with respect to the first quarter 2020. The distribution will be made on May 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 7, 2020.

The declared distribution represents an 80% reduction of its quarterly distribution from the previous quarter distribution per unit. This increases retained cash flow by approximately $30 million each quarter.

Capital Investment and Resources
For the first quarter of 2020, CNX Midstream's total capital investment net to the Partnership was $31.4 million, which includes investment in expansion projects of $25.7 million and maintenance capital of $5.7 million.

As of March 31, 2020, CNX Midstream had outstanding borrowings of $347.0 million under its $600.0 million revolving credit facility.

First Quarter Financial and Operational Results Conference Call
A conference call and webcast, during which management will discuss first quarter 2020 financial and operational results, is scheduled for April 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Prepared remarks by members of management will be followed by a question and answer period. Interested parties may listen via webcast at www.cnxmidstream.com. Participants who would like to ask questions may join the conference by phone by dialing 888-349-0097 (international 412-902-0126) five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time (reference the CNX Midstream call). An on-demand replay of the webcast will also be available at www.cnxmidstream.com shortly after the conclusion of the conference call. A telephonic replay will be available through May 12, 2020 by dialing 877-344-7529 (international: 412-317-0088) and using the conference playback number 10141739.

(1)

The Partnership's current financial interests in the development companies are: 100% in the Anchor Systems and 5% in the Additional Systems. Because the Partnership owns a controlling interest in each of these two development companies, it fully consolidates their financial results. CNX Gathering, which is wholly owned by CNX Resources Corporation, owns a 95% noncontrolling interest in the Additional Systems of the Partnership.

(2)   

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure that is  recognized under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP").  Definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP reporting measures appear in the financial tables which follow.

 

* * * * *

CNX Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires gathering and other midstream energy assets to service natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  Our assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities, as well as condensate gathering, collection, separation and stabilization facilities.  More information is available at our website www.cnxmidstream.com.

* * * * *

This press release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of CNX Midstream's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributed to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business.  Accordingly, CNX Midstream's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.  Nominees, and not CNX Midstream, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

* * * * *

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or that include the words "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate" and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the payment of our quarterly distribution for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and our anticipated 2020 financial performance.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and there can be no assurance that actual outcomes and results will not differ materially from those expected by our management.  You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs at the time they are made, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.  While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These risks, contingencies and uncertainties relate to, among other matters, the following: our reliance on our customers, including our Sponsor, CNX Resources Corporation; the effects of changes in market prices of natural gas, NGLs and crude oil on our customers' drilling and development plans on our dedicated acreage and the volumes of natural gas and condensate that are produced on our dedicated acreage  because of the natural decline in production from existing wells, our success, in part, depends on our ability to maintain or increase natural gas and condensate throughput volumes on our midstream systems, which depends on the level of development and completion activity on acreage dedicated to us; the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on us, our vendors and customers, including our financial position, operating results, ability to obtain future financing and demand for our services; changes in our customers' drilling and development plans in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale, and our customers' ability to meet such plans; our ability to maintain or increase volumes of natural gas and condensate on our midstream systems; the demand for natural gas and condensate gathering services, changes in general economic condition, and competitive conditions in our industry, including competition from the same and alternative energy sources; actions taken by third-party operators, gatherers, processors and transporters; our ability to successfully implement our business plan; our ability to complete internal growth projects on time and on budget; our ability to generate adequate returns on capital; the price and availability of debt and equity financing; the availability and price of oil and natural gas to the consumer compared to the price of alternative and competing fuels; energy efficiency and technology trends; operating hazards and other risks incidental to our midstream services; natural disasters, weather-related delays, casualty losses and other matters beyond our control; interest rates; labor relations; defaults by our customers under our gathering agreements; changes in availability and cost of capital; changes in o future laws and government regulations; and the effects of future litigation.

Although forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs at the time they are made, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.  For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those conveyed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, that our business plans may change as circumstances warrant, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Commission on February 10, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit data)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
March 31,

2020

2019

Revenue


Gathering revenue — related party

$

62,178

$

53,776

Gathering revenue — third party

17,953

18,443

Miscellaneous income

65


Total Revenue

80,196

72,219

Expenses


Operating expense — related party

3,828

5,548

Operating expense — third party

8,596

5,974

General and administrative expense — related party

2,857

3,967

General and administrative expense — third party

2,765

1,536

(Gain) loss on asset sales and abandonments

(11)

7,229

Depreciation expense

7,578

5,650

Interest expense

8,793

7,339

Total Expense

34,406

37,243

Net Income

45,790

34,976

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

571

(131)

Net Income Attributable to General and Limited Partner Ownership Interest in CNX
Midstream Partners LP

$

45,219

$

35,107




Calculation of Limited Partner Interest in Net Income:


Net Income Attributable to General and Limited Partner Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream
Partners LP

$

45,219

$

35,107

Less: General partner interest in net income, including incentive distribution rights



5,279

Limited partner interest in net income

$

45,219

$

29,828




Earnings per limited partner unit:


Basic

$

0.50

$

0.47

Diluted

$

0.49

$

0.47




Weighted average number of limited partner units outstanding (in thousands):


Basic

89,797

63,698

Diluted

92,822

63,758




Cash distributions declared per unit (*)

$

0.0829

$

0.3732

(*)   Represents the cash distributions declared during the month following the end of each respective quarterly period.

CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except number of limited partner units)
(Unaudited)


March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

ASSETS


Current Assets:


Cash

$

5,235

$

31

Receivables — related party

21,714

21,076

Receivables — third party

4,980

7,935

Other current assets

2,064

1,976

Total Current Assets

33,993

31,018

Property and Equipment:


Property and equipment

1,315,118

1,302,566

Less — accumulated depreciation

114,574

106,975

Property and Equipment — Net

1,200,544

1,195,591

Other Assets:


Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,225

4,731

Other assets

2,945

3,262

Total Other Assets

6,170

7,993

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,240,707

$

1,234,602




LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL


Current Liabilities:


Trade accounts payable

$

9,696

$

15,683

Accrued interest payable

1,256

7,973

Accrued liabilities

21,271

43,634

Due to related party

51,688

4,787

Total Current Liabilities

83,911

72,077

Other Liabilities:


Long-term liabilities — related party

85,000


Long-Term Debt:


Revolving credit facility

347,000

311,750

Senior Notes

394,399

394,162

Total Long-Term Debt

741,399

705,912

TOTAL LIABILITIES

910,310

777,989




Partners' Capital and Noncontrolling Interest:


Limited partner units (89,799,224 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and
63,736,622 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019)

226,376

380,473

Class B units (3,000,000 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and none issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2019)

34,590


General partner interest



7,280

Partners' capital attributable to CNX Midstream Partners LP

260,966

387,753

Noncontrolling interest

69,431

68,860

Total Partners' Capital and Noncontrolling Interest

330,397

456,613

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL

$

1,240,707

$

1,234,602

CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended 

 March 31,

2020

2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:


Net income

$

45,790

$

34,976

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation expense and amortization of debt issuance costs

8,050

6,121

Unit-based compensation

504

612

(Gain) loss on asset sales and abandonments

(11)

7,229

Other

11

11

Changes in assets and liabilities:


Due to/from affiliate

(3,706)

(1,923)

Receivables — third party

2,955

448

Other current and non-current assets

1,500

(8,971)

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

(14,970)

11,410

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

40,123

49,913




Cash Flows from Investing Activities:


Capital expenditures

(32,659)

(78,557)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(32,659)

(78,557)




Cash Flows from Financing Activities:


Contributions from general partner and noncontrolling interest holders, net



30

Vested units withheld for unitholders taxes

(309)

(664)

Quarterly distributions to unitholders

(37,201)

(27,268)

Net borrowings on secured $600.0 million credit facility

35,250

52,650

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities

(2,260)

24,748




Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash

5,204

(3,896)

Cash at Beginning of Period

31

3,966

Cash at End of Period

$

5,235

$

70

CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW
(Dollars in thousands)

Definition of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for gains or losses on asset sales and abandonments and other non-cash items which should not be included in the calculation of Distributable Cash Flow. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies, to assess:

  • our operating performance as compared to those of other companies in the midstream energy industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure;
  • the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our partners;
  • our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
  • the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides information that is useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to Net Income, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect Net Income or Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Distributable Cash Flow

We define Distributable Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, cash interest expense and maintenance capital expenditures, each net to the Partnership. Distributable Cash Flow does not reflect changes in working capital balances.

Distributable Cash Flow is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies, to assess:

  • the ability of our assets to generate cash sufficient to support our indebtedness and make future cash distributions to our unitholders; and
  • the attractiveness of capital projects and acquisitions and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of Distributable Cash Flow in this release provides information that is useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Distributable Cash Flow are Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities. Distributable Cash Flow should not be considered an alternative to Net Income, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.  Distributable Cash Flow excludes some, but not all, items that affect Net Income or Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, our Distributable Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures that other companies may use.

Distribution Coverage Ratio

We define Distributable Coverage Ratio as Distributable Cash Flow divided by cash distributions declared or paid.

Free Cash Flow 

We define Free Cash Flow as Distributable Cash Flow less expansion capital expenditures, net to the Partnership.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities.



Three Months Ended
March 31,

(Unaudited)

2020

2019

Net Income

$

45,790

$

34,976

Depreciation expense

7,578

5,650

Interest expense

8,793

7,339

EBITDA

62,161

47,965

Non-cash unit-based compensation expense

504

612

(Gain) loss on asset sales and abandonments

(11)

7,229

Adjusted EBITDA

62,654

55,806

Less:



Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

571

(131)

Depreciation expense attributable to noncontrolling interest

480

394

Other expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest


1,173

1,120

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to General and Limited Partner Ownership Interest in CNX
Midstream Partners LP

$

60,430

$

54,423

Less:  cash interest expense, net to the Partnership

7,905

6,604

Less:  maintenance capital expenditures, net to the Partnership

5,673

4,835

Distributable Cash Flow

$

46,852

$

42,984





Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

40,123

$

49,913

Interest expense

8,793

7,339

(Gain) loss on asset sales and abandonments

(11)

7,229

Other, including changes in working capital

13,749

(8,675)

Adjusted EBITDA

62,654

55,806

Less:



Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

571

(131)

Depreciation expense attributable to noncontrolling interest

480

394

Other expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,173

1,120

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to General and Limited Partner Ownership Interest in CNX
Midstream Partners LP

$

60,430

$

54,423

Less:  cash interest expense, net to the Partnership

7,905

6,604

Less:  maintenance capital expenditures, net to the Partnership

5,673

4,835

Distributable Cash Flow

$

46,852

$

42,984

Less:  expansion capital expenditures, net to the Partnership

25,703

71,102

Free Cash Flow

$

21,149

$

(28,118)

The following table presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow by quarter and for the most recently completed twelve month period with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities.

(Unaudited)

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Twelve
Months
Ended
March 31,
2020

Net Income

$

46,463

$

43,665

$

50,196

$

45,790

$

186,114

Depreciation expense

5,860

6,184

6,677

7,578

26,299

Interest expense

7,685

7,601

7,668

8,793

31,747

EBITDA

60,008

57,450

64,541

62,161

244,160

Non-cash unit-based compensation expense

541

328

399

504

1,772

Gain on asset sales and abandonments







(11)

(11)

Adjusted EBITDA

60,549

57,778

64,940

62,654

245,921

Less:









Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(282)

(298)

1,700

571

1,691

Depreciation expense attributable to noncontrolling interest

395

392

399

480

1,666

Other expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,098

1,152

1,136

1,173

4,559

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to General and Limited
Partner Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream Partners
LP

$

59,338

$

56,532

$

61,705

$

60,430

$

238,005

Less:  cash interest expense, net to the Partnership

7,282

7,528

7,812

7,905

30,527

Less:  maintenance capital expenditures, net to the Partnership

5,168

5,388

5,494

5,673

21,723

Distributable Cash Flow

$

46,888

$

43,616

$

48,399

$

46,852

$

185,755











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

74,753

$

51,014

$

41,382

$

40,123

$

207,272

Interest expense

7,685

7,601

7,668

8,793

31,747

Gain on asset sales and abandonments







(11)

(11)

Other, including changes in working capital

(21,889)

(837)

15,890

13,749

6,913

Adjusted EBITDA

60,549

57,778

64,940

62,654

245,921

Less:









Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(282)

(298)

1,700

571

1,691

Depreciation expense attributable to noncontrolling interest

395

392

399

480

1,666

Other expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,098

1,152

1,136

1,173

4,559

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to General and Limited
Partner Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream Partners
LP

$

59,338

$

56,532

$

61,705

$

60,430

$

238,005

Less:  cash interest expense, net to the Partnership

7,282

7,528

7,812

7,905

30,527

Less:  maintenance capital expenditures, net to the Partnership

5,168

5,388

5,494

5,673

21,723

Distributable Cash Flow

$

46,888

$

43,616

$

48,399

$

46,852

$

185,755

Distributions Declared

$

30,637

$

32,371

$

37,201

$

7,444

$

107,653

Distribution Coverage Ratio - Declared

1.53x

1.35x

1.30x

6.29x

1.73x











Distributable Cash Flow

$

46,888

$

43,616

$

48,399

$

46,852

$

185,755

Distributions Paid

$

28,940

$

30,637

$

32,371

$

37,201

$

129,149

Distribution Coverage Ratio - Paid

1.62x

1.42x

1.50x

1.26x

1.44x

The following table presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of the Partnership's projected Adjusted EBITDA with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is projected Net Income. The following projections represent the approximate midpoint of the updated announced full year 2020 expected guidance ranges of Adjusted EBITDA (2020: $195-$220 million). CNX Midstream's financial guidance is based on numerous assumptions about future events and conditions and, therefore, could vary materially from actual results.  These estimates are meant to provide guidance only and are subject to revision for acquisitions or operating environment changes.

(Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)

2020
Guidance

Net Income

$

145

Depreciation expense

31

Interest expense

37

EBITDA

213

Non-cash unit-based compensation expense

3

Adjusted EBITDA

216

Less:

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

7

Depreciation and other expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest

2

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to General and Limited Partner Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream
Partners LP

$

207

The Partnership is unable to project Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities or provide the related reconciliation of projected Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to projected Distributable Cash Flow, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, because Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities. Changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of the Partnership's cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred, and the Partnership is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy.

Development Companies Jointly Owned by CNX Gathering LLC and CNX Midstream Partners LP
Operating Income Summary, Selected Operating Statistics and Capital Investment
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Anchor

Additional

 Total

Income Summary




Revenue

$

76,546

$

3,650

$

80,196

Expenses

31,356

3,050

34,406

Net Income

$

45,190

$

600

$

45,790






Operating Statistics - Gathered Volumes




Dry gas (BBtu/d)

1,037

65

1,102

Wet gas (BBtu/d)

548

49

597

Other (BBtu/d)*

299



299

Total Gathered Volumes

1,884

114

1,998






Capital Investment




Maintenance capital

$

5,655

$

346

$

6,001

Expansion capital

25,653

1,005

26,658

Total Capital Investment

$

31,308

$

1,351

$

32,659






Capital Investment Net to CNX Midstream Partners LP




Maintenance capital

$

5,655

$

18

$

5,673

Expansion capital

25,653

50

25,703

Total Capital Investment Net to CNX Midstream Partners LP

$

31,308

$

68

$

31,376

*Includes third-party volumes we gather under high-pressure short-haul agreements (294 BBtu/d) as well as condensate handling.

