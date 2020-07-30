CNX Midstream Reports Second Quarter Results

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) ("CNXM", "CNX Midstream" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020(1).

Second Quarter Results

The Partnership continued its solid financial performance during the three months ended June 30, 2020 despite a decline in volumes. The net decrease in gathered volumes was the result of temporary production curtailments by our Sponsor and one of our third-party customers due to a decline in both natural gas and natural gas liquids pricing. Although a majority of the wet wells have since come back online due to a rebound in pricing, the concerns over storage capacity and other items could impact future periods. The impact of the lower wet gas volumes was partially offset by well turn-in-line activity that occurred over the past twelve months. Comparative results net to the Partnership, with the exception of net cash provided by operating activities, which is presented on a gross consolidated basis, were as follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income $ 32.6



$ 46.7



$ 77.8



$ 81.9

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 45.5



$ 74.8



$ 85.6



$ 124.7

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(2) $ 49.7



$ 59.3



$ 110.1



$ 113.8

Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP)(2) $ 37.1



$ 46.9



$ 83.9



$ 89.9

Distribution coverage ratio - Declared(2) 0.83x



1.53x



1.60x



1.51x



The Board of Directors of CNX Midstream GP LLC, recently declared a cash distribution of $0.50 per unit with respect to the second quarter of 2020, which resulted in the distribution coverage ratio declining to 0.83x.

There is no change to previously stated guidance.

Capital Investment and Resources

For the second quarter of 2020, CNX Midstream's total capital investment net to the Partnership was $14.1 million, which includes investment in expansion projects of $8.8 million and maintenance capital of $5.3 million.

As of June 30, 2020, CNX Midstream had outstanding borrowings of $319.0 million under its $600.0 million revolving credit facility.

CNX Acquiring All Outstanding Common Units of CNXM (the "take-private transaction")

On July 27, 2020, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) ("CNX") and CNX Midstream announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which CNX will acquire all of the outstanding common units of CNX Midstream that it does not already own in exchange for CNX common stock valued at approximately $357 million, based on the most recent closing price of CNX common stock.

Video Presentation

CNX and the Partnership have pre-recorded a video presentation that not only thoroughly examines the transaction, but also reviews the CNX investment thesis and why the company believes it is a non-replicable, best-in-class E&P company. The video can be accessed at: https://vimeo.com/441806879, or by visiting the "Investor Relations" page of CNX's website at www.cnx.com , or on the 'News and Events' page of the CNX Midstream website at cnxmidstream.com . Presentation materials are available on each company's website.

Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results Conference Call

In light of the take-private transaction, CNX Midstream has cancelled its previously announced earnings call scheduled for July 30.

(1) The Partnership's current financial interests in the development companies are: 100% in the Anchor Systems and 5% in the Additional Systems. Because the Partnership owns a controlling interest in each of these two development companies, it fully consolidates their financial results. CNX Gathering, which is wholly owned by CNX Resources Corporation, owns a 95% noncontrolling interest in the Additional Systems of the Partnership.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow are not measures that are recognized under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP reporting measures appear in the financial tables which follow.

CNX Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires gathering and other midstream energy assets to service natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Our assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities, as well as condensate gathering, collection, separation and stabilization facilities. More information is available at our website www.cnxmidstream.com .

This press release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of CNX Midstream's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributed to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CNX Midstream's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not CNX Midstream, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue













Gathering revenue — related party $ 54,203



$ 59,205



$ 116,381



$ 112,981

Gathering revenue — third party 11,749



18,896



29,702



37,339

Miscellaneous income 86



—



151



—

Total Revenue 66,038



78,101



146,234



150,320

Expenses













Operating expense — related party 4,367



6,514



8,195



12,062

Operating expense — third party 6,049



6,188



14,645



12,162

General and administrative expense — related party 2,748



4,027



5,605



7,994

General and administrative expense — third party 1,585



1,364



4,350



2,900

Loss on asset sales and abandonments 1,663



—



1,652



7,229

Depreciation expense 8,209



5,860



15,787



11,510

Interest expense 8,617



7,685



17,410



15,024

Total Expense 33,238



31,638



67,644



68,881

Net Income 32,800



46,463



78,590



81,439

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 250



(282)



821



(413)

Net Income Attributable to General and Limited Partner

Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP $ 32,550



$ 46,745



$ 77,769



$ 81,852

















Calculation of Limited Partner Interest in Net Income:













Net Income Attributable to General and Limited Partner Ownership

Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP $ 32,550



$ 46,745



$ 77,769



$ 81,852

Less: General partner interest in net income, including incentive

distribution rights —



6,325



—



11,604

Limited partner interest in net income $ 32,550



$ 40,420



$ 77,769



$ 70,248

















Earnings per limited partner unit:













Basic $ 0.36



$ 0.63



$ 0.87



$ 1.10

Diluted $ 0.35



$ 0.63



$ 0.84



$ 1.10

















Weighted average number of limited partner units outstanding (in

thousands):













Basic 89,799



63,732



89,798



63,715

Diluted 92,817



63,755



92,820



63,759

















Cash distributions declared per unit (*) $ 0.5000



$ 0.3865



$ 0.5829



$ 0.7597



(*) Represents the cash distributions declared during the month following the end of each respective quarterly period.

CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except number of limited partner units) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash $ 989



$ 31

Receivables — related party 16,583



21,076

Receivables — third party 8,615



7,935

Other current assets 1,672



1,976

Total Current Assets 27,859



31,018

Property and Equipment:





Property and equipment 1,329,543



1,302,566

Less — accumulated depreciation 122,804



106,975

Property and Equipment — Net 1,206,739



1,195,591

Other Assets:





Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,594



4,731

Other assets 2,698



3,262

Total Other Assets 4,292



7,993

TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,238,890



$ 1,234,602









LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL





Current Liabilities:





Trade accounts payable $ 9,312



$ 15,683

Accrued interest payable 7,794



7,973

Accrued liabilities 14,825



43,634

Due to related party 52,191



4,787

Total Current Liabilities 84,122



72,077

Other Liabilities:





Long-term liabilities — related party 85,000



—

Long-Term Debt:





Revolving credit facility 319,000



311,750

Senior Notes 394,635



394,162

Total Long-Term Debt 713,635



705,912

TOTAL LIABILITIES 882,757



777,989









Partners' Capital and Noncontrolling Interest:





Limited partner units (89,799,224 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and

63,736,622 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019) 251,862



380,473

Class B units (3,000,000 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and none issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2019) 34,590



—

General partner interest —



7,280

Partners' capital attributable to CNX Midstream Partners LP 286,452



387,753

Noncontrolling interest 69,681



68,860

Total Partners' Capital and Noncontrolling Interest 356,133



456,613

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL $ 1,238,890



$ 1,234,602



CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net income $ 32,800



$ 46,463



$ 78,590



$ 81,439

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:













Depreciation expense and amortization of debt issuance costs 8,680



6,328



16,730



12,449

Unit-based compensation 380



541



884



1,153

Loss on asset sales and abandonments 1,663



—



1,652



7,229

Other 133



30



144



41

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Due to/from affiliate 5,962



(1,346)



2,256



(3,269)

Receivables — third party (3,635)



(101)



(680)



347

Other current and non-current assets 2,035



1,932



3,535



(7,039)

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (2,523)



20,906



(17,493)



32,316

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 45,495



74,753



85,618



124,666

















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (14,377)



(104,310)



(47,036)



(182,867)

Proceeds from sale of assets 80



—



80



—

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (14,297)



(104,310)



(46,956)



(182,867)

















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Contributions from general partner and noncontrolling interest

holders, net —



—



—



30

Vested units withheld for unitholders taxes —



(26)



(309)



(690)

Quarterly distributions to unitholders (7,444)



(28,940)



(44,645)



(56,208)

Net (payments) borrowings on secured $600.0 million credit facility (28,000)



71,350



7,250



124,000

Debt issuance costs —



(1,220)



—



(1,220)

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (35,444)



41,164



(37,704)



65,912

















Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash (4,246)



11,607



958



7,711

Cash at Beginning of Period 5,235



70



31



3,966

Cash at End of Period $ 989



$ 11,677



$ 989



$ 11,677



CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW

(Dollars in thousands)

Definition of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for gains or losses on asset sales and abandonments and other non-cash items which should not be included in the calculation of Distributable Cash Flow. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies, to assess:

our operating performance as compared to those of other companies in the midstream energy industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our partners;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides information that is useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to Net Income, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect Net Income or Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Distributable Cash Flow

We define Distributable Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, cash interest expense and maintenance capital expenditures, each net to the Partnership. Distributable Cash Flow does not reflect changes in working capital balances.

Distributable Cash Flow is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies, to assess:

the ability of our assets to generate cash sufficient to support our indebtedness and make future cash distributions to our unitholders; and

the attractiveness of capital projects and acquisitions and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of Distributable Cash Flow in this release provides information that is useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Distributable Cash Flow are Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities. Distributable Cash Flow should not be considered an alternative to Net Income, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Distributable Cash Flow excludes some, but not all, items that affect Net Income or Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, our Distributable Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures that other companies may use.

Distribution Coverage Ratio

We define Distributable Coverage Ratio as Distributable Cash Flow divided by cash distributions declared or paid.

Free Cash Flow

We define Free Cash Flow as Distributable Cash Flow less expansion capital expenditures, net to the Partnership.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities.





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (Unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net Income

$ 32,800



$ 46,463



$ 78,590



$ 81,439

Depreciation expense

8,209



5,860



15,787



11,510

Interest expense

8,617



7,685



17,410



15,024

EBITDA

49,626



60,008



111,787



107,973

Non-cash unit-based compensation expense

380



541



884



1,153

Loss on asset sales and abandonments

1,663



—



1,652



7,229

Adjusted EBITDA

51,669



60,549



114,323



116,355

Less:















Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

250



(282)



821



(413)

Depreciation expense attributable to noncontrolling interest

483



395



963



789

Other expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,154



1,098



2,327



2,218

Loss on asset sales attributable to noncontrolling interest

110



—



110



—

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to General and Limited Partner

Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP

$ 49,672



$ 59,338



$ 110,102



$ 113,761

Less: cash interest expense, net to the Partnership

7,286



7,282



15,191



13,886

Less: maintenance capital expenditures, net to the Partnership

5,310



5,168



10,983



10,003

Distributable Cash Flow

$ 37,076



$ 46,888



$ 83,928



$ 89,872



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 45,495



$ 74,753



$ 85,618



$ 124,666

Interest expense

8,617



7,685



17,410



15,024

Loss on asset sales and abandonments

1,663



—



1,652



7,229

Other, including changes in working capital

(4,106)



(21,889)



9,643



(30,564)

Adjusted EBITDA

51,669



60,549



114,323



116,355

Less:















Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

250



(282)



821



(413)

Depreciation expense attributable to noncontrolling interest

483



395



963



789

Other expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,154



1,098



2,327



2,218

Loss on asset sales attributable to noncontrolling interest

110



—



110



—

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to General and Limited Partner

Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP

$ 49,672



$ 59,338



$ 110,102



$ 113,761

Less: cash interest expense, net to the Partnership

7,286



7,282



15,191



13,886

Less: maintenance capital expenditures, net to the Partnership

5,310



5,168



10,983



10,003

Distributable Cash Flow

$ 37,076



$ 46,888



$ 83,928



$ 89,872

Less: expansion capital expenditures, net to the Partnership

8,755



98,204



$ 34,458



$ 169,306

Free Cash Flow

$ 28,321



$ (51,316)



$ 49,470



$ (79,434)



The following table presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow by quarter and for the most recently completed twelve month period with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities.

(Unaudited)

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Twelve

Months

Ended

June 30,

2020 Net Income

$ 43,665



$ 50,196



$ 45,790



$ 32,800



$ 172,451

Depreciation expense

6,184



6,677



7,578



8,209



28,648

Interest expense

7,601



7,668



8,793



8,617



32,679

EBITDA

57,450



64,541



62,161



49,626



233,778

Non-cash unit-based compensation expense

328



399



504



380



1,611

(Gain) loss on asset sales and abandonments

—



—



(11)



1,663



1,652

Adjusted EBITDA

57,778



64,940



62,654



51,669



237,041

Less:



















Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(298)



1,700



571



250



2,223

Depreciation expense attributable to noncontrolling interest

392



399



480



483



1,754

Other expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,152



1,136



1,173



1,154



4,615

Loss on asset sales attributable to noncontrolling interest

—



—



—



110



110

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to General and Limited Partner

Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP

$ 56,532



$ 61,705



$ 60,430



$ 49,672



$ 228,339

Less: cash interest expense, net to the Partnership

7,528



7,812



7,905



7,286



30,531

Less: maintenance capital expenditures, net to the Partnership

5,388



5,494



5,673



5,310



21,865

Distributable Cash Flow

$ 43,616



$ 48,399



$ 46,852



$ 37,076



$ 175,943























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 51,014



$ 41,382



$ 40,123



$ 45,495



$ 178,014

Interest expense

7,601



7,668



8,793



8,617



32,679

(Gain) loss on asset sales and abandonments

—



—



(11)



1,663



1,652

Other, including changes in working capital

(837)



15,890



13,749



(4,106)



24,696

Adjusted EBITDA

57,778



64,940



62,654



51,669



237,041

Less:



















Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(298)



1,700



571



250



2,223

Depreciation expense attributable to noncontrolling interest

392



399



480



483



1,754

Other expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,152



1,136



1,173



1,154



4,615

Loss on asset sales attributable to noncontrolling interest

—



—



—



110



110

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to General and Limited Partner

Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP

$ 56,532



$ 61,705



$ 60,430



$ 49,672



$ 228,339

Less: cash interest expense, net to the Partnership

7,528



7,812



7,905



7,286



30,531

Less: maintenance capital expenditures, net to the Partnership

5,388



5,494



5,673



5,310



21,865

Distributable Cash Flow

$ 43,616



$ 48,399



$ 46,852



$ 37,076



$ 175,943

Distributions Declared

$ 32,371



$ 37,201



$ 7,444



$ 44,900



$ 121,916

Distribution Coverage Ratio - Declared

1.35x



1.30x



6.29x



0.83x



1.44x























Distributable Cash Flow

$ 43,616



$ 48,399



$ 46,852



$ 37,076



$ 175,943

Distributions Paid

$ 30,637



$ 32,371



$ 37,201



$ 7,444



$ 107,653

Distribution Coverage Ratio - Paid

1.42x



1.50x



1.26x



4.98x



1.63x



Development Companies Jointly Owned by CNX Gathering LLC and CNX Midstream Partners LP Operating Income Summary, Selected Operating Statistics and Capital Investment (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Anchor

Additional

Total Income Summary









Revenue $ 63,060



$ 2,978



$ 66,038

Expenses 30,524



2,714



33,238

Net Income $ 32,536



$ 264



$ 32,800













Operating Statistics - Gathered Volumes









Dry gas (BBtu/d) 993



48



1,041

Wet gas (BBtu/d) 327



46



373

Other (BBtu/d)* 273



—



273

Total Gathered Volumes 1,593



94



1,687













Capital Investment









Maintenance capital $ 5,294



$ 328



$ 5,622

Expansion capital 8,755



—



8,755

Total Capital Investment $ 14,049



$ 328



$ 14,377













Capital Investment Net to CNX Midstream Partners LP









Maintenance capital $ 5,294



$ 16



$ 5,310

Expansion capital 8,755



—



8,755

Total Capital Investment Net to CNX Midstream Partners LP $ 14,049



$ 16



$ 14,065



*Includes third-party volumes we gather under high-pressure short-haul agreements (271 BBtu/d) as well as condensate handling.

