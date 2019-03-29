Co-Author of "In an Instant," Lee Woodruff Delivers Keynote at the 2019 Caregiver Expo

In 2006, Woodruff was with her four children at Disney World when she got the phone call that her husband, ABC's World News Tonight co-anchor Bob Woodruff, had been critically wounded by a roadside bomb in Iraq.

She heard "shrapnel to the brain" but couldn't digest it. Moments later she described feeling "a cool, steely calm." It was the emergence of her inner "general," the part of Lee that would lead the charge in an agonizing and uncertain caregiving journey through traumatic brain injury.

Lee Woodruff joins several local and regional experts in the field of caregiving and will speak at the day-long event in Point Loma on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 9 a.m. The event is FREE and open to the public.

Exhibitors and vendors from across San Diego's wide spectrum of non-profit organizations and for-profit businesses will also be on hand to answer questions and offer information and services that improve family caregiving.

This year's expo will have special emphasis on Alzheimer's and dementia education, and advice on care.

More than fourteen hour-long seminars are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., covering many of the important topics explored in CaregiverSD.com, a section of the Union-Tribune dedicated to helping caregivers find the solutions to their needs:

What you need to know about Alzheimer's and other dementias

How to hire a care provider

Aging in place, or choosing the right new home

Finding out how to get the resources you need

The hidden skills of parents with special-needs children

In addition to discussions and inspiration, expo guests will be treated to a Pampering Pavilion, enjoying free services such as chair massage, aromatherapy, and manicures.

