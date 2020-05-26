Co-Diagnostics, Inc. COVID-19 Test Successfully Used to Identify Coronavirus in Cancer Tissue

SALT LAKE CITY, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of diagnostic tests, announced today the publication of a paper showing its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test Kit was used to demonstrate that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can be detected in cancer tissue of coronavirus patients, even before symptoms occur.

The peer-reviewed paper, published in the Journal of Clinical Pathology, described a study performed at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, Italy. Researchers used the Company's test to determine whether SARS-CoV-2 was present in the removed tumor of a man who later become symptomatic and was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The tumor, removed from the patient's tongue, was embedded in formalin-fixed paraffin (a "FFPE" sample) and later tested with the Company's COVID-19 test kit, along with non-cancer tissue removed from the patient's salivary glands and lymph nodes. 10 FFPE samples and six bronchoalveolar samples from other patients without COVID-19 were also tested.

Co-Diagnostics' test was used by researchers to successfully identify the COVID-19-causing virus in the coronavirus patient's FFPE and salivary gland samples and returned negative results on the lymph node samples, consistent with where the virus is known to be found. All other samples from all non-COVID-19 patients were likewise negative. The researchers also describe a recent similar study in China where that study's authors were unable to detect the presence of the virus in lung specimen FFPE samples of COVID-19 positive patients, due to the lack of a sufficiently robust test.

"We are pleased that the quality of our innovative Logix Smart COVID-19 test kit has been demonstrated once again by this impressive and important study," said Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics CEO. "Being able to detect the presence of the virus before symptoms even occur illustrates the sensitivity and value of our test, especially in new sample types. The world needs every advantage we can get in our battle against this deadly disease, and we believe our test has the attributes needed to benefit millions across the globe."

The CE-marked and FDA EUA Co-Diagnostics Logix Smart COVID-19 test is currently available to all clinical laboratories certified under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), and is authorized to be used for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the US and many other countries.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company's liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

