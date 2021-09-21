Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at ACTC Liquid Biopsy Conference in Kalamata, Greece

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Company representatives will be presenting at the 5th Advances in Circulating Tumor Cells (ACTC) conference in Kalamata, Greece, held on September 22-25, 2021.

Co-Diagnostics' Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Tests have also been selected to be used for on-site testing for conference attendees, following recent and ongoing efforts to strengthen the Company's presence and distribution reach across the continent.

In addition to the presentation, which will be conducted at 14:50 local time on Thursday, September 23rd, Co-Diagnostics representatives expect to meet with new and existing customers and showcase the products available for sale in the region. European distributors or laboratories interested in learning more about these products may contact the Company at [email protected].

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

