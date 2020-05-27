Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at COVID-19 Virtual Conference Hosted by Maxim Group on May 27, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of diagnostic tests, announced today that Company CEO Dwight Egan has been invited to present at The Role of Cell Therapy & Clarity on Testing COVID-19 virtual conference, presented by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Wednesday May 27th, 2020.

In addition to the Company's presentation, Co-Diagnostics will participate in a panel discussion on the need, lack, and confusion surrounding COVID-19 testing titled "Testing and Susceptibility – Clearing the Air" at 12:00 PM.

The Co-Diagnostics Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test is currently available to all clinical laboratories certified under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), and is authorized to be used for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP at https://m-vest.com/insights/blog/covid-19-virtual-conference.

Panel Discussion Details:

Panel Session Title: Testing & Susceptibility – Clearing the Air

Testing & Susceptibility – Clearing the Air Date and Time: Wednesday, May 27 , 12:00 p.m. Eastern time ( 9:00 a.m. Pacific time )

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company's liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

