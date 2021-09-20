Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Dwight Egan, CEO, Brian Brown, CFO, and Andrew Benson, Head of Investor Relations, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference.

The presentation will begin at 3:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday, September 23, 2021, and can be accessed on the Events and Webcasts section of the Co-Diagnostics website. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, please visit www.sidoti.com/events.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers

