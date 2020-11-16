Co-Optim Health - Putting the Health Back in Health Care

Co-Optim Health was founded by designer and entrepreneur, Joseph Elias. Co-Optim Health allows healthcare providers the flexibility and freedom of having their own practice without the hassles of being tied to a group or the expense of a long-term lease, utilities, payroll, janitorial services, or day-to-day operations. With lavishly-designed medical office spaces and an abundance of amenities, providers and their patients will feel relaxed and taken care of.

Their revolutionary resources and optimized experience are designed to suit the busy lifestyle of healthcare providers, allowing them to focus on their patients. Co-Optim Health provides medical office spaces for doctors, dentists, and therapists to dietitians, dermatologists, and more. Each Co-Optim Health Membership is custom-designed to fit your medical practice needs. Co-Optim Health allows medical professionals the space and resources they need, with a variety of flexible membership plans ranging from one day a week to six days a week.

To commemorate the launch of Co-Optim Health, they will be holding an exclusive red carpet event to showcase the space and variety of amenities they offer their members and patients. Healthcare industry professionals are invited to come out for an evening of drinks, hors d'oeuvres and inspiring design. The red carpet event will be held on Tuesday, November 17 from 5-9 PM at Co-Optim Health, located at 21660 W Field Parkway.

For more information about Co-Optim Health, please visit Co-OptimHealth.com. For other inquiries or to RSVP, please call (224) 339.9200 or email [email protected] .

