Co-Vents receives 501(c)3 designation from the IRS in 11 days, begins returning "retired" ventilators to service for COVID-19 patients.

Co-Vents will draw upon its founders' long history in the manufacturing of leading-edge respiratory ventilators to refurbish "retired" ventilators and quickly bring them to market to address the pandemic of respiratory illness brought on by the coronavirus. For patients whose breathing has been significantly compromised by the virus, ventilators deliver air to the lungs to help keep these patients alive. Our average turnaround time from ventilator donation to live clinical use will be just over a week.

"Our team is energized by the donation response that we have received to our life saving mission," Paul Woodring, CEO and Co-Founder of Co-Vents, said. "We are focused on closing this short term 60-day ventilator supply gap for COVID-19 patients while new ventilator production ramps up."

The first donated and acquired ventilators have been delivered to our designated FDA and ISO approved refurbishment facilities. Once the FDA certification is completed, Co-Vents will work with the state and federal response teams to ensure that our ventilators are delivered to patients in the areas hardest hit by the Coronavirus.

"We are grateful to our attorneys from Charitable Allies and the IRS for working together to approve our expedited 501(c)3 request in record time. This designation allows donors to receive a tax deduction while funding this critical mission," Co-Founder Michael Raymer said.

Learn more about how to join this life-saving mission at www.co-vents.org.

