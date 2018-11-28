CO2 Solutions Begins Commissioning of its Carbon Capture Unit at the Resolute Pulp Mill in Saint-Félicien, Quebec

TSX-V: CST

QUEBEC CITY, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CO 2 Solutions Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: CST) today provided an update on the Corporation's first commercial project with Fibrek General Partnership, a subsidiary of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSX: RFP) (NYSE: RFP), and Serres Toundra Inc. The project involves the deployment of a 30-tonne per day (tpd) CO 2 capture unit and ancillary equipment at Resolute's pulp mill in Saint-Félicien, Quebec and the commercial reuse of the captured CO 2 by the adjacent Toundra Greenhouse complex.

The Corporation is pleased to announce that the start of the commissioning of the CO 2 capture unit officially took place on March 14, 2019. This start-up was preceded by the successful pre-operation verifications of each of the capture unit's systems, after which the unit was put into operation and the first tonnes of CO 2 were captured. The Corporation now expects to ramp up the overall capture rate to validate the unit's nominal capacity of 30 tonnes of CO 2 per day.

The construction of the Saint-Félicien CO 2 capture unit was partly financed with investments from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Technoclimat program of the Quebec government as well as a loan from Canada Economic Development (CED).

"With the start-up of the Saint-Félicien capture unit, CO 2 Solutions has achieved an exciting milestone, not only for the Corporation but also for the carbon capture industry," stated Richard Surprenant, CO 2 Solutions' Chief Technology Officer. "This unit, a 3x scale-up from our currently operating 10-tpd unit in Montreal-East, confirms the position of our proprietary enzymatic technology as the world's most advanced second-generation carbon capture technology. We have demonstrated once again the dependability and simplicity of our enzymatic technology."

Once the Saint-Félicien capture unit reaches its nominal capacity of 30 tonnes of CO 2 per day, a six-month demonstration period will begin, after which the commercial phase will begin and the Corporation will generate revenues from the sale of the CO 2 to Toundra Greenhouse. This unit, the Corporation's second operating CO 2 capture unit, is a first-of-a-kind commercial unit and, as a result, it confirms the enzymatic technology's attainment of Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 8.

It will provide several benefits to its stakeholders, from generating revenues for CO 2 Solutions, to reducing the Resolute pulp mill's CO 2 emissions and enhancing the growth of Toundra Greenhouse's production with a non-fossil source of CO 2 . Of particular note is that, unlike CO 2 capture processes that use toxic amine chemicals, the Corporation's enzymatic technology produces no toxic emissions or wastes, making it a cleantech process that is clean, a rarity among known CO 2 capture technologies. The Corporation continues to attract strong interest from companies worldwide seeking a proven, cost-effective and environmentally friendly CO 2 capture technology.

