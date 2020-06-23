Coach Announces Partnership with "More Than A Vote"

"The foundation of democracy is the right to vote," said Jide Zeitlin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc. and Interim CEO of the Coach Brand. "America cannot resolve systemic racism and inequality without ending voter suppression. We are proud to partner with More Than A Vote and to work toward equal access to the ballot box for every single eligible American."

Coach is committed to mobilizing the full resources of the brand—from employees and collaborators to our network of stores—to help amplify MTAV's mission to energize, educate and protect voters in U.S. cities where voter suppression and misinformation are rampant. The partnership is one step in Coach's broader commitment to supporting nonprofits working at the forefront of addressing racial inequality, with a focus on protecting voting rights, public safety, and expanding education opportunities for Black and Latinx youth.

Brought together by a shared mission to drive positive change, Coach's partnership with More Than A Vote is grounded in the fashion house's values of inclusion, optimism and authenticity. Its support for the nonprofit will help connect influential figures to people of color and further amplify a shared message of equality, inclusivity and access to education.

"Coach is setting the pace by stepping up to the plate as a founding partner with More Than A Vote in the fight against voter suppression," said Addisu Demissie, Executive Director of More Than A Vote. "Our power lies in the strength of our collective voices. We're incredibly grateful to have Coach's voice from day one. Their generosity will pay dividends in our efforts to combat systematic attempts to limit access to the ballot box and strip Black citizens and other people of color of their constitutionally guaranteed right to vote."

About Coach

Coach is a leading design house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle collections, with a long-standing reputation built on quality craftsmanship. The brand approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining luxury for today with an authenticity and innovation that is uniquely Coach. All over the world, the Coach name is synonymous with effortless New York style.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

SOCIAL MEDIA: @Coach; #CoachNY

CONTACT:

Amanda Peña, Senior Director, Global PR & Brand Communications

212 594 1850 ext. 101854 / [email protected]

SOURCE Coach, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.coach.com

