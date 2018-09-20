Coach Launches Men's Spring 2019 Global Advertising Campaign

Jordan, a star who is redefining Hollywood standards, captures the cool optimism of the Coach Guy in a series of images set "backstage" at a faded carnival. Shot in a sunlit desert landscape outside of Los Angeles, the photographs depict Jordan on a vintage car, dressed in the house's reimagined iconic American silhouettes—a colorblock shearling jacket, a blue leather moto and a patchwork leather MA-1. The campaign also stars the new season's hero bags, including the Signature Rivington Backpack, the Rivington Belt Bag and the Metropolitan Carryall.

Coinciding with the men's Spring 2019 launch, Coach also unveils its campaign for the men's fragrance collection, starring Jordan. Set in a garage among chrome-plated reflections, the scene shows Jordan sitting in a vintage car and conveys the approachable masculinity of the Coach Guy.

To bring these campaigns to life, Coach worked with photographer Craig McDean, stylist Jane How, art director Fabien Baron, makeup artist Carola Gonzalez and hair stylist Jove Edmond.

"I've really enjoyed getting to know Michael over the last few years," said Stuart Vevers, Coach Creative Director. "He has been a true supporter of Coach so it felt like a really natural step to collaborate more closely and create a partnership we can take to the next level."

"I'm proud to be the face of Coach men's," said Jordan. "I've been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values. I'm honored to be a part of Stuart's vision and creative process."

ABOUT COACH

Coach is a global design house of modern luxury leather goods, apparel, footwear, fragrance, eyewear and a full range of lifestyle accessories. Founded in 1941, Coach has a longstanding reputation built on quality craftsmanship and is defined by its confident New York style. The brand approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining luxury for today with an authenticity and innovation that is uniquely Coach. Coach products are available in approximately 55 countries through its network of directly operated stores, travel retail shops and sales to wholesale customers and independent third party distributors, as well as through coach.com.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

