Coachella Valley's Newest Dispensary Redefines the 'High'-end Boutique

PALM DESERT, Calif., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coachella Valley's reign as the center of bohemian elegance is about to get another jewel in its crown as Royal Highness Cannabis Boutique , a high-end dispensary, has opened in Palm Desert. Located among upscale stores in the world-famous El Paseo Shopping District, Royal Highness will be a retail boutique within a dispensary featuring luxury cannabis products as well as tabletop decor, jewelry, clothing, and accessories.

The stunning Royal Highness Cannabis Boutique in Palm Desert, CA

Royal Highness was the vision of co-founders Keyva King and Megan Stone. "As a female-owned brand, I wanted the space to be avant-garde for a dispensary," said Stone, whose firm High Road Design Studio designed the space. "I wanted it to feel elegant and inviting, without being too feminine. We want the space to welcome our customers, men and women, locals and tourists, as if they're modern royalty."

"There are pot shops and then there's Royal Highness," said King. "The business model of most dispensaries is to get customers in and out quickly - it's all about efficiency. Our philosophy is a bit different as we want our customers to take their time, browse around the boutique, pick up a few gifts and really enjoy the experience."

The boutique will carry cannabis lifestyle products with a focus on wellness and balance through an array of specialty brands such as GASHOUSE, Terraform Genetics, Connected, Alien Labs, Beboe, Lowell Herb, PuffCo, PAX, Viola and 710labs. The dispensary will carry a range of CBD and THC products including tinctures, edibles, beverages as well as top brand accessories from High Society Collection jewelry and Shine Papers gold rolling papers. Stone and King also sought out other female-owned cannabis brands and hand-crafted products to feature at Royal Highness Cannabis Boutique.

Royal Highness Cannabis Boutique

73345 Highway 111, Suite 205

Palm Desert, CA 92260

https://royalhighnessmj.com/

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9:00am-9:00pm; Sunday 11:00am-8pm

Photos: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1EmmimhTLaReuC38L4lShAeBBVsAVUqwa

