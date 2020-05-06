Coaches Celebrate International Coaching Day with Global Wave of Volunteerism

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Coaching Federation (ICF) Members and Credential-holders worldwide are delivering a 35-hour wave of free, virtual coaching sessions as part of ICF's inaugural International Coaching Day (ICD) celebration.

ICD is part of International Coaching Week (ICW), which takes place this year from May 4–10, 2020. It is also being held in conjunction with ICF's 25th anniversary celebration, which began January 1.

"Our world is facing an unprecedented crisis, and we need coaches and coaching more than ever," ICF's CEO, Magdalena Nowicka Mook, said. "Today, ICF Members and Credential-holders are meeting the increased need by donating an hour of coaching to a member of their community. ICF coaches are committed to professional excellence and to building a better world through coaching. They are illustrating these traits today as they volunteer to share their time and talents with individuals who stand to benefit most from coaching."

ICF coaches from more than 70 countries pledged to donate an hour of free coaching to a member of their community, contributing to a 35-hour global wave of coaching that began in Asia and Oceania and will end in British Columbia, Canada.

During ICW, ICF Chapters around the world are also hosting events that celebrate and raise awareness of the power and impact of professional coaching. Many chapters had initially planned in-person ICW celebrations and shifted those events online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many ICF Chapters spend a year or more planning and preparing for ICW, and it is the highlight of their annual event calendar," Vice President of ICF Professional Coaches Ann Rindone, ACC, said. "Our chapters have demonstrated immense creativity and agility in pivoting to virtual coaching and event offerings during these uncertain times."

In 2020, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) celebrates 25 years as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. Its 39,000-plus members located in 143 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

