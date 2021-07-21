CoachHub on Steep Growth Trajectory Fueled by Series B Funding

BERLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachHub—the world's leading digital coaching platform—announced today it has exceeded 2020's new business generation, tripled its number of employees, and added some of the biggest, foremost global brands all in the last six months.

The growth comes on the heels of CoachHub closing $30 million in Series B funding. That investment has fueled its ability to respond to the market's skyrocketing demand for digital, personalized, and tailored solutions for organizations and individuals focused on growth and employee well-being.

"Company leaders and HR professionals are desperately looking for support as they expand digital solutions to support their people, teams, and organizations," said Yannis Niebelschütz, co-founder and managing director of sales and marketing. "We have been able to meet this enormous demand while significantly expanding our network."

CoachHub's roster of global brands which includes Fujitsu, Esprit, Babbel and Soundcloud, has added logos like Vice Media, Société Générale, Lennox, Payfit, Electrolux, KPMG, Gucci and ViacomCBS. CoachHub has over 300 employees in 20 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia with plans to further expand its team in the coming year. CoachHub's global pool of coaches is comprised of over 2,500+ certified business coaches in 70 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 60 languages. It recently hired Allessandro Verini to manage Southern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. A new vice president for the Asia-Pacific region will start in August.

"Our growth reflects the step change in the world of work and the growing appetite to provide employees with 1:1 coaching," said Matti Niebelschütz, co-founder and managing director of operations and finance. "Consistent, personalized coaching has a noticeable, positive impact on employee performance. Our customers report higher employee retention rates and satisfaction thanks to our digital coaching platform that makes our resources available to people at all career levels across the globe."

CoachHub was recently recognized as the HR Solution Provider of the Year with the 2021 Breakthrough Award from Remote Tech. The Los Angeles-based awards program recognizes the world's best technology companies, products, and services that empower remote work around the globe.

"It's just the latest achievement in a year of extraordinary achievements," Yannis said. "Our unique technology and world-leading in-house Coaching Lab are the tools innovative and expansive companies need to succeed. We're operating in an ever-involving environment which requires the flexibility and scalability CoachHub provides."

About CoachHub

CoachHub is a leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create a personalized, measurable and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance and increased retention. CoachHub's global pool of coaches is comprised of over 2,500+ certified business coaches in 70 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 60 languages. CoachHub is backed by leading tech investors, including Draper Esprit, Holtzbrinck Ventures, Partech, RTP Global, Signals Venture Capital and Speedinvest.

