CoachHub Secures $80M to Democratize Coaching

"This latest round of funding will allow us to meet the ever-growing demand for digital solutions for training and personal development, which has been triggered by the pandemic," said co-founder and Chief Sales Director Yannis Niebelschütz. "It also demonstrates the belief investors have in our platform and the value democratized coaching brings to forward-thinking organizations."

Christoph Hornung, Investment Director at Draper Esprit said: "It's no longer just about the pandemic. What we are increasingly seeing with digital-first, highly enriched platforms such as CoachHub are more dynamic and – crucially – more accessible tools to transform companies through training and education. We are delighted to continue backing CoachHub as it makes huge strides in the US and Asia and builds upon its position as Europe's leading digital coaching platform."

Alexander Pavlov, Partner at RTP Global, added: "Since we first invested in CoachHub in late 2019, the company has never ceased to impress us. Its team of industry-leading scientists, researchers and advisers – along with a worldwide pool of top coaches – are all demonstrating a clear passion to democratise coaching across the world. Matti and Yannis are 100% focused on their vision and are backed by outstanding execution and growing ambition. These efforts made it an easy decision to help the company accelerate further by doubling down on our investment, contributing significantly towards an impressive $80m round."

CoachHub uses artificial intelligence to match individuals with more than 2,500 certified business and well-being coaches in 70 countries across six continents. Coaching sessions are available in more than 60 languages. The company has more than 300 employees from 42 nationalities across Europe, North America, and Asia, and this latest round of funding will fuel further expansion in the coming months.

"For too long, coaching has been inflexible, unscalable, and inaccessible to anyone but the highest executives," said Matti Niebelschütz, co-founder and Chief Delivery Officer of CoachHub. "Democratizing coaching for people of all career levels worldwide allows more organizations to tap into the positive impact on employee performance and well-being that comes from personalized coaching. Higher employee engagement rates and mental health awareness are vital in these tumultuous times."

CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create a personalized, measurable and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance and increased retention. CoachHub's global pool of coaches is comprised of over 2,500 certified business coaches in 70 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 60 languages. CoachHub is backed by leading tech investors, including Draper Esprit, HV Capital, Partech, RTP Global, Signals Venture Capital and Speedinvest.

