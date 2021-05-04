Coaching Software provider sees 117% increase in coaching interest from organizations and management consulting firms over last year

Coaching Software provider Insala sees 117% increase in coaching interest Tweet this

Organizations experience benefits such as improved employee engagement, connections, and personal awareness among coachees and clients. For organizations deciding to maintain remote work policies quickly implemented a year ago or planning to adopt a hybrid model, coaching is instrumental in helping employees thrive, improving performance, and decreasing burnout. Additionally, coaching is key for individuals wanting to make a career shift as coaching helps bridge knowledge and skills gaps.

Insala's coaching solution enables program administrators to scale existing coaching programs or implement a new coaching program to assure consistent delivery of services and achieving objectives. Whether expanding or designing a coaching program, Insala's coaching experts are ready to help make your program a success.

