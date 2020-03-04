CoachLogix Unveils Enhanced Enterprise Platform at 2020 Executive Coaching Conference

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachLogix unveils its enhanced Enterprise platform at the 2020 Executive Coaching Conference. The next-generation platform was updated with a new user interface and enhanced reporting to solve the pain and burden Enterprise talent teams endure with coaching programs, usually managed in excel or disparate systems that are difficult to track and measure for success. CoachLogix Enterprise delivers the ability to manage all coaches in one easy-to-use platform, including internal coaches, external coaches or any combination. The enhanced platform is the only one of its kind and will make an immediate impact on organizations that are investing in talent. The enhanced version will be unveiled at the 2020 Executive Coaching Conference in New York City on March 4, 2020, and available to customers later this year.

Everyone knows that people are the most important part of any company. People are an enormous investment and keeping executive morale and production high, along with retention, is more critical than ever. This is true for any company, but it is especially true for enterprises with executive teams that are concerned with employee attrition and engagement. As more senior leaders prepare to retire and new leaders rise through the ranks, there's a wealth of knowledge that needs to be effectively transferred through coaching. The world has also changed where people do not spend their entire careers at one company. Thus, investing in coaching is becoming more important than ever.

CoachLogix Enterprise features are easy to use and include a portal, dashboards, onboarding, matching, scheduling, goal planning, feedback, documentation, plans, notes, reporting and customizable forms for surveys, polls, and evaluations. Reporting functionality has been enhanced with a new user interface that includes utilization, summaries, goal progress, and survey results. Combined with the mobile app that was released in 2019 the solution streamlines relationships between coaches and clients with in-app video conferencing and chat.

"I am excited to share how our enhanced enterprise solution solves the challenge enterprises face with their coaching programs. No more spreadsheets, manual calculations, tracking down emails and trying to coordinate a multitude of calendars and aggregating data to get some semblance of reporting. What started as a 1:1 coaching tool has evolved into a complete Enterprise Coaching platform. Our new user interface and reporting features were built specifically based on working closely with our valued clients. -Alex Pascal, Ph.D. Founder & CEO

"CoachLogix plays an important role in helping us scale coaching across the organization. The ability to easily onboard coaching vendors and track coaching engagement progress across programs has made our coaching practice more efficient and impactful." - Kim Sewald, Coaching Lead at LinkedIn

About CoachLogix

CoachLogix is a secure, cloud-based coaching management platform that automates and streamlines coaching. We empower enterprises, coaches, and organizations to maximize the value and impact of coaching through technology. The platform includes a portal for clients, scheduling, goal planning, monitoring progress, templates, content delivery, and analytics. CoachLogix is headquartered in San Diego, CA. CoachLogix is trusted by thousands of coaches and some of the world's biggest brands. For more information, please visit www.coachlogix.com or contact [email protected].

Related Images

coachlogix.png

CoachLogix

CoachLogix is a secure, cloud-based coaching management platform designed to monitor the progress and impact of coaching engagements for you and your clients. Whether you are an independent coach or managing internal coaches, external coaches, or any combination of the two, CoachLogix has you covered.

SOURCE CoachLogix