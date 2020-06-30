SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachLogix Ushers in a new era for coaching with significant product enhancements for its coaching platform. The newly updated platform includes an improved streamlined user experience with easy workflows that reflect the powerful mobile app experience and customer-centric design.

The new platform was developed by working closely with individual coaches, enterprise clients, and partners to best understand their challenges with managing and scaling coaching programs. This platform upgrade is the first major product enhancement from CoachLogix following its investment from Development Dimensions International (DDI) in 2019.

Coaches often work from multiple settings – including offices, home offices, client offices, or within their talent development teams. Different coaching programs require different coach matching, content, workflows, and reporting, all of which have been addressed in this new and significant platform upgrade.

Other new CoachLogix product enhancements allow coaches to:

Customizable dashboards (design your dashboard to fit your needs)

Engagement overviews (new engagement pages tell you what's happening at a glance)

Advanced report filters (zero down on the data you need)

A new way to organize notes

Major resources enhancements (new resource types, group sharing by role, and sharing with specific permissions)

Summary pages (summarizes your coaching relationship with people and companies

An improved user interface that is compatible across all devices

"CoachLogix's all-new, enhanced coaching platform comes with new innovative workflows and valuable features that foster an intuitive design making the most difficult coaching management tasks a breeze." - John Roshala, Vice President

Large enterprises, coaching companies, and more businesses, in general, are realizing that their most important assets are their human capital. Over the last several years, we have seen them investing more in coaching to prepare employees and leaders to effectively manage teams and perform at the highest levels. Coaching has become one of the best investments any company can make towards employee retention. This need to pass on knowledge and experience is especially true for the executive level Baby Boomers who are retiring without always having the opportunity to pass on their knowledge to those rising in the ranks.

"Six months in the making, our new user interface is a major milestone for our company, clients, and partners. We've striven to give our customers a simplified user experience with greater functionality. At CoachLogix, we always keep our users top of mind for everything we do. During each stage of our design, development, and testing process, we ask ourselves how our customers will be impacted by any changes we make. Then we ask our customers for validation. Our goal is to support your goals - management and scale of your coaching practice - to the best of our ability. " - Lauren Wiswall, MS, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer

To learn more and see the all-new CoachLogix in action, please visit www.coachlogix.com.

About CoachLogix

CoachLogix is a secure, cloud-based coaching management platform that automates and streamlines coaching. We empower enterprises, coaches, and organizations to maximize the value and impact of coaching through technology. The platform includes a portal for clients, scheduling, goal planning, monitoring progress, templates, content delivery, and analytics. CoachLogix is headquartered in San Diego, CA. CoachLogix is trusted by thousands of coaches and some of the world's biggest brands. For more information, please visit www.coachlogix.com or contact [email protected].

