CoAdvantage Announces Acquisition of SourcePointe

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAdvantage Corporation ("CoAdvantage"), a leading national provider of strategic human resource solutions for small to mid-sized companies, is pleased to announce it has acquired Alabama-based SourcePointe, a provider of outsourced HR services. The merger of the two companies will expand CoAdvantage's footprint into Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi, while accelerating the company's growth and further strengthening its position in the national market.

"We are excited to begin the new year with the addition of SourcePointe to the CoAdvantage family, bringing with it a high standard of service and an excellent team, led by Robby Pierce, CEO, who will remain in an integral role at the combined company," said Clint Burgess, CoAdvantage President and CEO. "We are looking forward, with great optimism, to an exciting year in 2021, with a large investment in sales and technology as we continue to provide the small to mid-sized business community with excellent local service and the latest in HR technology," he said.

SourcePointe, located in Birmingham, Alabama, is one of the country's premier private PEOs and has established a strong regional market position. "We are pleased to join with CoAdvantage and provide our customers with a broader range of services and greater size and scale. Exemplary service to our clients will continue to be our combined mission," said CEO Robby Pierce. "CoAdvantage shares SourcePointe's commitment to providing excellent service, coupled with a robust technology offering for today's workforce," he said.

The transaction follows the opening of three additional CoAdvantage offices in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina and the recent launch of CoAdQuantum, a proprietary HR and payroll platform. The achievement marked the first standalone HR platform, featuring a built-in payroll processing engine, developed by a privately held PEO. CoAdvantage also continues to pursue other acquisitions as part of the company's overall growth strategy.

About CoAdvantage

CoAdvantage is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that offers small and mid-sized businesses a comprehensive package of human resource solutions, enabling them to reduce their administrative burden and access affordable employee benefits. The company integrates payroll and tax processing, employee benefit plan administration, risk management, government compliance, and other human resources services into a single vendor solution that is exceptionally efficient and effective. To learn more, visit www.coadvantage.com.

About SourcePointe

SourcePointe is an Alabama-based Professional Employer Organization (PEO) with over 15 years of experience in providing payroll administration, workers' compensation, employee benefits, and human resource solutions to all size businesses at a national level. Founded in 2003 with a focus on creating better workplaces, SourcePointe is one of the fastest-growing private PEOs with locations in Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.sourcepointe.com.

SOURCE CoAdvantage

Related Links

www.coadvantage.com

