CoAdvantage Hires Ken Williams to Lead Texas Region

Ken Williams recently joined CoAdvantage as Vice President Sales, Texas. Williams has more than 20 years of Sales leadership experience in the HR services and PEO industry. Most recently, Williams led a regional sales team where he managed 120 sales representatives and 45 client services personnel. He is based at CoAdvantage's Dallas office, but will be covering the whole Texas market through the Company's other offices throughout the state.

"We are excited to have Ken Williams and several other key people join our already strong team in Texas. The Texas market is important to us and we see a large opportunity for growth in Texas and the surrounding states," said Clint Burgess, President and CEO of CoAdvantage. "Expanding our Texas teams has been easy given the extensive experience and high level of client service that the Texas team members have been delivering in the past."

The Company has also expanded its Client Payroll operations in Texas. CoAdvantage re-located certain of these operations from other states in order to make Texas one of the Company's main hubs for Client Payroll processing operations. CoAdvantage's main Texas office is in Dallas, but the Company has recently enlarged the Sales and Service teams in several other Texas offices.

In the past year, CoAdvantage has acquired and integrated several regional and national PEO's, including PEMCO, Total HR, and Remedy Employer Services. "These mergers and the recent expansion and new hires at our Texas offices allows us to not only better serve the Texas market but to also serve other parts of the country," said Burgess.

About CoAdvantage

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, CoAdvantage, Inc. is a leader in human resource solutions, providing Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services to small and medium-sized businesses nationwide. CoAdvantage serves 4,500 clients and 90,000 work site employees across all 50 states, with the main offices in Florida, Texas, California, New York, New Jersey, and Colorado. For more information, visit www.coadvantage.com.

