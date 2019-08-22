CoAdvantage Ranks on Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAdvantage Corporation ("CoAdvantage"), the nation's top privately held professional employer organization (PEO) and a leading provider of strategic human resource solutions for small to mid-sized companies, has been ranked No. 3772 on the annual Inc. magazine, Inc. 5000 list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"To be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the 4th time is a testament to the hardworking team at CoAdvantage, the dedication to our clients that never wavers, and our strategic growth strategy," said Clint Burgess, President and CEO of CoAdvantage. "We are honored to be in the company of the most successful private businesses in the nation and thank our clients for their continued partnership."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The Inc. 5000 2019 ranking is the latest among a list of accolades for CoAdvantage. This month, the company ranked number 8 on the Business Observer's Top 500 list and was recently named on the Business Journal's, Fast 50 list.

About CoAdvantage

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, CoAdvantage, Inc. is a leader in human resource solutions, providing Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services to small and medium-sized businesses nationwide. CoAdvantage serves 4,500 clients and 90,000 work site employees across all 50 states, with the main offices in Florida, Texas, California, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, and Colorado. For more information, visit www.coadvantage.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

