CoAdvantage Successfully Migrates 3,000 Clients onto CoAdQuantum® Platform

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAdvantage, a leading national provider of strategic human resource solutions for small to mid-sized companies and one of the nation's largest privately held professional employer organizations (PEO), today announced it has migrated 3,000+ clients off of a legacy third party system and onto CoAdQuantum, the company's proprietary HR platform with a built-in payroll processing engine.

"This is a huge milestone for CoAdvantage," says Mark Zimmerman, CoAdvantage's Chief Information Officer. "It solidifies our ability to service clients in all 50 states on our own proprietary platform, allowing us greater flexibility to address specific needs, and creates operational efficiencies that align with our growth plans."

The new platform provides valuable human resource solutions and improved payroll processing to small and mid-sized businesses. CoAdQuantum® seamlessly manages and is inclusive of the ability to process end-to-end payroll (both input and calculations), flexible client invoicing, onboarding, customized reporting, BI analytics, check printing, garnishments, PTO, ACH, tax management, general ledger integration, employee and manager self-service, and full service benefits and ACA administration, all in a completely automated fashion.

"By owning our core technology, with the completion of CoAdQuantum, and with direct access to large amounts of client data without limitation, we can quickly develop new competitive solutions, integrate seamlessly and quickly with partners, and deliver faster real-time BI analytics to our clients which is truly a market differentiator," says Zimmerman.

"With the core system fully functional for all 50 states, the next phase of the project focuses on several platform enhancements including additional functionality and system flexibility as the Company continues to convert clients from a similar legacy system, from prior acquisitions, onto CoAdQuantum," says Clinton Burgess, President and Chief Executive Officer of CoAdvantage. "This project completion culminates a multi-year program of CoAdvantage building its propriety technology resulting in many benefits to our 100,000 worksite employees, such as expanded payroll processing capabilities, better service, enhanced security, and stronger integrations, all of which translate into a more optimal experiences for our clients and their employees."

CoAdvantage continues the expansion of its national footprint with the opening of a new location in Savannah, Georgia and a recent acquisition in Birmingham, Alabama, while also actively exploring new acquisition opportunities.

About CoAdvantage

CoAdvantage is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that offers small and mid-sized businesses a comprehensive package of human resource solutions, enabling them to reduce their administrative burden and access affordable employee benefits. The company integrates payroll and tax processing, employee benefit plan administration, risk management, government compliance, and other human resources services into a single vendor solution that is exceptionally efficient and effective. To learn more, visit www.coadvantage.com.

