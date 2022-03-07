Coal Market Size in Japan to Grow by USD 5.12 Bn | Better Electricity Generation Technology to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Coal Market in Japan research report by Technavio infers that better electricity generation technology is driving this market's growth.

Resulting in the market growth of USD 5.12 billion from 2021 to 2026,

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Banpu Public Co. Ltd., BHP Group plc, Chiyoda Corp., Itochu Corp., J-POWER Electric Power Development Co. Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., QCoal Pty Ltd., and Shandong Energy Group Co. Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the coal industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Type:
    • Thermal Coal: 
      • During the forecast period, the thermal coal category will gain considerable market share in Japan. Thermal coal is used to create electricity in power plants. Coal-fired power plants in Japan are adopting high efficiency, low emission (HELE) coal-fired power plants in order to improve their thermal efficiency. New combustion technologies, such as ultra-supercritical (USC) and advanced ultra-supercritical (AUSC), are being developed (AUSC).
    • Metallurgical Coal

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Coal Market in Japan Value Chain Analysis

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improving customer service.

The value chain of the global coal and consumable fuels market  includes the following core components:

  • Inputs
  • Mine exploration
  • Coal development
  • Coal preparation and exploitation
  • Transportation and distribution to end-user industries
  • End-users
  • Industry innovations

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Coal Market in Japan

  • Market Driver:
    • Better electricity generation technology:

Supercritical plants, which are superior to subcritical boiler technology, are increasingly being used in coal-fired power fleet plants. This method aids in achieving thermal efficiency of around 40%. The only disadvantage of supercritical plants is their high initial capital cost due to the high steam pressures and temperatures required.

  • Market Trend:
    • Usage of the liquid form of coal as fuel and electricity:

When coal-derived liquid fuels are burned, they emit fewer emissions than burning coal directly. They're also sulfur-free and have low nitrogen oxide levels. There are also several coal-to-liquids (CTL) demonstration plants in the works. Electric vehicles are predicted to be the transportation industry's future. Furthermore, by 2050, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) are predicted to account for around half of all light-duty vehicle sales worldwide.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?
  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail
  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players
  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs.

Related Reports:

Coal Gasification Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hookah Charcoal Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coal Market Scope in Japan 

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.29%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 5.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.02

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Banpu Public Co. Ltd., BHP Group plc, Chiyoda Corp., Itochu Corp., J-POWER Electric Power Development Co. Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., QCoal Pty Ltd., and Shandong Energy Group Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

                1.1 Market Overview

                                Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                                Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                                Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 6

                                Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                                Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 07:  Market Characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 08:  Value Chain Analysis: Coal and consumable fuels

                                2.2.1    Inputs

                                2.2.2    Mine exploration

                                2.2.3    Coal development

                                2.2.4    Coal preparation and exploitation

                                2.2.5    Transportation and distribution to end-user industries

                                2.2.6    End-users

                                2.2.7    Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 09:   Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 10:   Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2021 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                                Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 16:  Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 17:  Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 18:  Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type                     

                5.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Thermal coal
  • Metallurgical coal

                                Exhibit 20:  Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by Type          

                                Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Type

                5.3     Thermal coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 22:  Thermal coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 23:  Thermal coal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4     Metallurgical coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                                Exhibit 24:  Metallurgical coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 25:  Metallurgical coal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5     Market opportunity by Type       

                                Exhibit 26:  Market opportunity by Type

6. Market Segmentation by Source                 

                6.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Import
  • Domestic

                                Exhibit 27:  Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                6.2     Comparison by Source  

                                Exhibit 28:  Comparison by Source

                6.3     Import - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                                Exhibit 29:  Import - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 30:  Import - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.4     Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                                Exhibit 31:  Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 32:  Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.5     Market opportunity by Source   

                                Exhibit 33:  Market opportunity by Source

7. Customer Landscape                         

                7.1     Overview           

                                Exhibit 34:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1    Better electricity generation technology

                                8.1.2    Rising industrial and infrastructural development activities

                                8.1.3    Robotics and driverless technology in coal mining

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1    Uncertainty in the demand and price of coal

                                8.2.2    Rise in the renewable sources of energy

                                8.2.3    Phasing out of coal-powered plants

                                Exhibit 35:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1    Usage of liquid form of coal as fuel and electricity

                                8.3.2    Advantages of using coal combustion products (CCPs)

                                8.3.3    Using data-driven insights to achieve operational excellence

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1     Overview           

                                Exhibit 36:  Vendor landscape

                9.2     Landscape disruption    

                                Exhibit 37:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 38:  Industry risks

                9.3     Competitive landscape 

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 39:  Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 40:  Market positioning of vendors

                10.3  Banpu Public Co. Ltd.     

                                Exhibit 41:  Banpu Public Co. Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 42:  Banpu Public Co. Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 43:  Banpu Public Co. Ltd. – Key news

                                Exhibit 44:  Banpu Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.4  BHP Group plc  

                                Exhibit 45:  BHP Group plc - Overview

                                Exhibit 46:  BHP Group plc - Business segments

                                Exhibit 47:  BHP Group plc - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 48:  BHP Group plc - Segment focus

                10.5  Chiyoda Corp.   

                                Exhibit 49:  Chiyoda Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 50:  Chiyoda Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 51:  Chiyoda Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 52:  Chiyoda Corp. - Segment focus

                10.6  Itochu Corp.      

                                Exhibit 53:  Itochu Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 54:  Itochu Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 55:  Itochu Corp. – Key news

                                Exhibit 56:  Itochu Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 57:  Itochu Corp. - Segment focus

                10.7  J-POWER Electric Power Development Co. Ltd.  

                                Exhibit 58:  J-POWER Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 59:  J-POWER Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 60:  J-POWER Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.8  L3Harris Technologies Inc.           

                                Exhibit 61:  L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 62:  L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 63:  L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 64:  L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

                10.9  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

                                Exhibit 65:  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 66:  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 67:  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 68:  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

                10.10                Mitsui and Co. Ltd.          

                                Exhibit 69:  Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 70:  Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 71:  Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 72:  Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

                10.11                QCoal Pty Ltd.   

                                Exhibit 73:  QCoal Pty Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 74:  QCoal Pty Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 75:  QCoal Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.12                Shandong Energy Group Co. Ltd.               

                                Exhibit 76:  Shandong Energy Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 77:  Shandong Energy Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 78:  Shandong Energy Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objective

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 79:  Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 80:  Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 81:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 82:  Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 83:  List of abbreviations

