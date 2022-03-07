Coal Market Size in Japan to Grow by USD 5.12 Bn | Better Electricity Generation Technology to boost market growth | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Banpu Public Co. Ltd., BHP Group plc, Chiyoda Corp., Itochu Corp., J-POWER Electric Power Development Co. Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., QCoal Pty Ltd., and Shandong Energy Group Co. Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the coal industry.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type:

Thermal Coal:



During the forecast period, the thermal coal category will gain considerable market share in Japan . Thermal coal is used to create electricity in power plants. Coal-fired power plants in Japan are adopting high efficiency, low emission (HELE) coal-fired power plants in order to improve their thermal efficiency. New combustion technologies, such as ultra-supercritical ( USC ) and advanced ultra-supercritical (AUSC), are being developed (AUSC).

Metallurgical Coal

Coal Market in Japan Value Chain Analysis

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improving customer service.

The value chain of the global coal and consumable fuels market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Mine exploration

Coal development

Coal preparation and exploitation

Transportation and distribution to end-user industries

End-users

Industry innovations

Latest Trends, Driving the Coal Market in Japan

Market Driver:

Better electricity generation technology:

Supercritical plants, which are superior to subcritical boiler technology, are increasingly being used in coal-fired power fleet plants. This method aids in achieving thermal efficiency of around 40%. The only disadvantage of supercritical plants is their high initial capital cost due to the high steam pressures and temperatures required.

Market Trend:

Usage of the liquid form of coal as fuel and electricity:

When coal-derived liquid fuels are burned, they emit fewer emissions than burning coal directly. They're also sulfur-free and have low nitrogen oxide levels. There are also several coal-to-liquids (CTL) demonstration plants in the works. Electric vehicles are predicted to be the transportation industry's future. Furthermore, by 2050, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) are predicted to account for around half of all light-duty vehicle sales worldwide.

Coal Market Scope in Japan Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.29% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.02 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Banpu Public Co. Ltd., BHP Group plc, Chiyoda Corp., Itochu Corp., J-POWER Electric Power Development Co. Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., QCoal Pty Ltd., and Shandong Energy Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

