Coal tar size to increase by USD 1,775.59 million: 90% of the market growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coal tar market by application, type, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.24% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,775.59 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a free PDF sample report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coal Tar Market 2023-2027

Based on region, the global coal tar market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 90% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. China and India are the leading markets for coal tar in the region. Steel production in China and India is growing at a significant rate, owing to the growth in the construction industry. This is expected to increase the production of coal tar and, in turn, drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Company profiles

The coal tar market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Baosteel Group Corp.: The company offers coal tar through its subsidiary Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd.

Coopers Creek Chemical Corp.: The company offers coal tar products such as crude coal tar and coal tar pitches.

Himadri Speciality Chemica: The company offers coal tar products such as coal tar pitch.

Italiana Coke Srl: The company offers coal tar products.

Jalan Carbons and Chemicals: The company offers coal tar products such as hard coal tar pitches.

The company offers coal tar products such as hard coal tar pitches. Koppers Holdings Inc.

Metinvest B.V

National Aluminium Co. Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

Palriwal Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the demand for coal tar products from the healthcare sector, the use of coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting, and the global growth in liquid fuel consumption. However, restrictions on the use of coal tar-based products are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

Based on application, the market is segmented into coal tar processing, carbon black, and others. The coal tar processing segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

