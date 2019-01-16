Coalfire Announces "CoalCast Podcast" on First Anniversary of Research and Development Team

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, today announced the launch of its new podcast, CoalCast. The monthly podcast will discuss general cybersecurity topics and current events targeted toward the InfoSec audience. It will also discuss security and penetration testing tradecraft, including in-depth discussions of tools, methodologies, attack strategies, tips and tricks, pitfalls and developments, as well as the adventures of experienced information security professionals.

The podcast is hosted by Coalfire's Security Consultant Logan Evans (@Sweetrollbandit) and Associate Nate Curry (@Clutchisback1). The first episode of the podcast explores the topic of phishing and is available now on the following platforms:

The second episode in the podcast will cover AMT and developments in the Coalfire Labs Research and Development (R&D) team. Coalfire Security Consultant Victor Teissler (@VTeissler) and Senior Researcher Bryce Bearchell (@soen_vanned) will be featured guests in the second episode. Coalfire plans to invite external guest speakers to share their insights in future episodes.

Future topics in the podcast series will include:

Internal Network Testing

FedRAMP

Mobile Apps

Certifications

Other InfoSec Topics, to be announced

This podcast was launched in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the Coalfire Labs R&D team, a group designed to advance the state of the cybersecurity industry through the development of tools, techniques and practices. Since formed, the Coalfire Labs R&D team has released five open source tools, two in-depth research reports, and 22 technical blogs, many of which have received broad attention in the media and technical communities. This podcast will add to the R&D team's charter of sharing technical information by providing insights in a very informal format.

