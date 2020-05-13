Coalfire Chief HR Officer Named One Of Top Women In Cybersecurity

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity and advisory services, today announced that its Chief Human Resources Officer, Leslie Jones, was named to The Software Report's Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity for 2020.

With this recognition, and additional honors and awards for supporting women in leadership over the last year, Coalfire is fulfilling its goals for inclusion and diversity, and positioning the company as a work culture trendsetter in cybersecurity.

"I'm honored to be part of The Software Report's prestigious women leaders list," said Jones. "I am proud of our culture of inclusion, our RISE women's program – Recruit, Influence, Support and Educate – and Coalfire's continued commmittment to supporting women in cybersecurity."

Hundreds of exceptional women leaders were nominated based on The Software Report's candidate selection process that was used to compile the Top 25 list. Using questionnaires, surveys, and by conducting thorough public research on each candidate's professional capabilities, The Software Report looked for demonstrated cybersecurity expertise, longevity in the industry, and career progression among its key factors.

Additional criteria included evaluating company competitiveness within the broader cybersecurity industry, and how the each candidate compared to their peers and executives.

