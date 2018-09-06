Coalfire Hosts U.S. Senator Cory Gardner for Discussion on Voting Integrity and Other Key Cybersecurity Challenges

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory services, hosted U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) in its Westminster, CO headquarters on Wednesday to discuss critical cybersecurity issues and challenges facing businesses and consumers.

Senator Gardner met with Coalfire CEO Tom McAndrew and the executive management team and held an open Q&A session with the company's local employees. During the visit, Coalfire recommended improvements to voting processes based on insights from their recent security testing of voting systems and networks across 10 states. The company also discussed approaches to procuring secure cloud solutions in government and driving continued improvements to the US Federal Risk and Management Program (FedRAMP). Coalfire learned more about Senator Gardner's ongoing legislative efforts on IoT security controls in government and provided him with thoughts on how public/private partnership can effectively work together to improve global IoT device cybersecurity. The discussion also touched on international cybersecurity policy and best practices as well as driving greater consumer transparency around the security of IT products and services.

"Having a whole of government approach to cybersecurity has never been more important, and visits with companies like these play an important role in helping to craft cybersecurity policy in Washington," Senator Gardner said. "I will continue to work with my colleagues in a bipartisan fashion to ensure the federal government is doing everything it can as it faces an ever-evolving threat."

"Coalfire was honored to host Senator Gardner for a candid and timely discussion about the most significant cybersecurity challenges facing both government and industry, and on how the public and private sectors can collaborate and share ideas more effectively," said Tom McAndrew, CEO of Coalfire. "As the leader in voting security, Coalfire was pleased to have the opportunity to share our findings and recommendations on voting security, among other cybersecurity-related insights."

