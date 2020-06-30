Coalfire Introduces Technology Solution to Enable Compliance Transformation

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, today introduced the CoalfireOne Compliance Management solution, one of the first Compliance on Demand SaaS platforms that enables organizations to maintain and improve security with year-round visibility and proactive management of their compliance program.

Managing compliance is more complicated, disruptive, and time-consuming than it needs to be, distracting organizations from activities that add value to their business. A Compliance on Demand solution that provides real-time visibility into security and compliance posture can provide continuous assurance and replace the traditional annual assessment cycles of the past.

"Some software solutions have attempted to streamline compliance as simple workflow tools while others are full-on GRC solutions that can be expensive and difficult to implement and use," said Coalfire VP of engineering Kevin Tonkin. "However, with the onset of new regulations and multiple compliance obligations, the most important component to embed in the features and functions of a solution is not the code, but the assessor's knowledge and experience."

After nearly 20 years of cybersecurity and compliance leadership, Coalfire has accumulated millions of hours of direct experience developing perhaps the industry's broadest knowledge base. The company is the only accredited assessor firm to apply this level of expert guidance into a SaaS solution, delivered on demand in a comprehensive platform.

The CoalfireOne Compliance Management solution provides a proactive means for year-round visibility that helps eliminate a traditionally chaotic process during annual assessment cycles. It also works in tandem with Coalfire's coordinated assessments, which align multiple compliance requirements throughout the year to reduce the total cost of compliance and audit fatigue.



The solution drives efficiencies, enables faster time to market with attainment of new compliance certifications, and brings security and compliance teams together to help identify and manage business risk.





Gain comprehensive oversight of all compliance obligations with one convenient dashboard

Eliminate peaks and valleys generated by traditional, annual, point-in-time compliance assessments

Avoid crunch time and organize compliance requirements across one or multiple frameworks throughout the year

Centralize communications for easy team collaboration and action-item assignment

Reduce cost of compliance by creating a stable, proactive workflow throughout the year

CoalfireOne Compliance Management provides connectors to widely used workflow, collaboration, and cloud environments such as Jira and AWS.

"This is the new way to think about the continuum of compliance that reduces risk and creates strategic alignment between security programs and business goals," said Adam Shnider, EVP commercial services, Coalfire. "CoalfireOne Compliance Management is a major step toward compliance transformation."

Coalfire has several customers using the platform. Larger enterprises, especially those with multi-framework compliance programs, are already reporting process improvements and new opportunities to bring security and compliance teams together into a proactive, collaborative environment. Some have reported a 40% reduction in internal costs tied to using the platform's coordinated assessment functionality.

CoalfireOne Compliance Management can be deployed as a stand-alone solution, regardless of an organization's compliance assessor firm, or it can be integrated into projects with Coalfire's assessment team for the most streamlined experience.

The solution is the first step toward changing compliance programs as they are managed today. Coalfire plans to add functionality to further automate compliance data ingestion and provide real-time compliance feedback, allowing organizations to make compliance programs business-as-usual rather than a business distraction.

See the CoalfireOne Compliance Management in action here.

