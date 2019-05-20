Coalfire Launches Pair of New Cloud Services to Enhance Secure Cloud Offering Portfolio

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a trusted provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, today announced that is has launched two new cloud services to complement their comprehensive suite of cloud security services. The suite is designed to help enterprises build security into every aspect of their cloud environment, from strategy and implementation to ongoing testing and security optimization.

Secure Cloud Automation Services (SCAS) help enterprises build customized, automated security processes for compliant, audit-ready cloud environments. Cloud automation helps organizations get to market faster and reduce both the time and staff resources dedicated to security tasks. SCAS customer use cases have already earned significant customer benefits, such as reducing time to cloud compliance by up to 50%, and an industry award from Info Security Products Guide.

The new Cloud Security Strategy and Maturity Assessment service evaluates an organization's current cloud security posture and then strategically charts a measured path to an improved, more secure state of maturity aligning with business goals and objectives.

"Many enterprises are leveraging cloud solutions, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs and management burden. Yet, security risk remains," said Mark Carney, Executive Vice President, Cybersecurity Services, Coalfire. "Coalfire is thrilled to offer its suite of specialized Secure Cloud Services to help our customers develop a cloud strategy, migrate securely, optimize their environment and integrate cloud innovations."

For nearly a decade, Coalfire has been enabling enterprises to securely migrate to the cloud and optimize their environments. The company's new services are designed to help customers take advantage of security innovation, future-proof their cloud deployments, and advance their state of cloud maturity.

Additional services in Coalfire's Secure Cloud Services suite include:

Cloud Security Penetration Testing : Penetration testing experts will identify risks and vulnerabilities across all devices and apply solutions to mitigate security issues across the enterprise's entire cloud ecosystem. This service is specialized for the unique nuances in testing cloud environments.

: Penetration testing experts will identify risks and vulnerabilities across all devices and apply solutions to mitigate security issues across the enterprise's entire cloud ecosystem. This service is specialized for the unique nuances in testing cloud environments. Cloud Security Compliance : Customers can ensure compliance by leveraging Coalfire's unparalleled expertise across multiple frameworks and extensive experience with cloud service providers (CSPs).

: Customers can ensure compliance by leveraging Coalfire's unparalleled expertise across multiple frameworks and extensive experience with cloud service providers (CSPs). Cloud Security Risk Assessment: Coalfire's Security Risk Assessment provides organizations with insights into the unique risks posed by the cloud, enabling them to identify and close critical security gaps.

Coalfire works with over 700 CSPs spanning IaaS, PaaS and SaaS solutions and collaborates extensively with the industry-leading CSPs: 7 of the top 10 SaaS and 9 of the top 10 IaaS providers trust Coalfire to ensure their security position in the cloud.

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

