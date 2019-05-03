Coalfire Named a "Top Workplace" in Colorado by The Denver Post for Second Consecutive Year

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a trusted provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, announced today that the company was named one of The Denver Post's Top Workplaces for 2019. This is the second year in a row that Coalfire has placed in The Denver Post's Top Workplaces list.

"It is an honor to be named a Top Workplace in Colorado for two years running," said Leslie Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer at Coalfire. "This recognition highlights Coalfire's commitment to building a people-centered culture, empowering our employees and having a positive impact on the Colorado technology industry."

The annual Top Workplaces list recognizes the best companies to work for in the Denver area and is based solely on employee feedback compiled by Energage, LLC., a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The survey focuses on various aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and employee connection.

"We take pride in making Coalfire a great place to learn and work, especially in a competitive industry like cybersecurity," added Jones. "Our employees are the foundation of our success, and we strive to create a culture where our employees feel fulfilled and valued."

