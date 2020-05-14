Coalition Launches Disruptive Cyber Insurance & Security Offering In Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalition , the leading cyber insurance and security company in the US, today announced it is expanding its offering to Canada-based companies, providing proactive cybersecurity products and services and best-in-class cyber and technology error & omissions insurance to help keep businesses safe. Coalition will offer up to CAD $20 million of comprehensive insurance coverage supported by the financial strength of Swiss Re (A.M. Best A+) to companies with up to CAD $1 billion in annual revenue. Through Coalition's online platform, licensed insurance brokers are able to generate a quote in minutes and also provide their clients with access to Coalition's proprietary cybersecurity tools and services that are designed to detect, mitigate, and contain threats at no additional cost.

Cyber threats know no boundaries — technology has introduced a range of new threats to businesses irrespective of their location that are not well covered by traditional insurers. Coalition's global cybersecurity platform provides businesses the risk management support they need most, including help preventing incidents in the first place, and support during and after a crisis. With this expansion, Coalition is proud to advance its mission to solve cyber risk together with Canadian businesses by not only helping to prevent cyber attacks, but helping businesses survive them when they occur.

"Cyber risk is a global problem in need of a global solution," said Shawn Ram, Head of Insurance at Coalition. "The future of cyber security and insurance are integrated solutions to protect against cyber incidents across all asset types. We're excited to make this future a reality across the Canadian market."

Coalition's approach to cyber insurance is rooted in risk management and mitigation, bringing together cyber security expertise with the safety of insurance to provide the first truly holistic approach to solve cyber risk:

Risk mitigation : Coalition provides free cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk, and comprehensive cyber insurance to help them recover after an incident. Coalition's comprehensive solution helps companies improve their cybersecurity, mitigate incidents when they occur, and help companies recover financially in the aftermath.



: Coalition provides free cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk, and comprehensive cyber insurance to help them recover after an incident. Coalition's comprehensive solution helps companies improve their cybersecurity, mitigate incidents when they occur, and help companies recover financially in the aftermath. Superior claims handling and incident response : all policyholders receive 24/7/365 access to Coalition's in-house team of security and incident response experts. Together with hand-picked partner firms (including public relations, legal, and crisis management experts), Coalition stands ready to help organizations quickly recover from a cyber incident.



: all policyholders receive 24/7/365 access to Coalition's in-house team of security and incident response experts. Together with hand-picked partner firms (including public relations, legal, and crisis management experts), Coalition stands ready to help organizations quickly recover from a cyber incident. Aligned incentives: Coalition is changing the paradigm in cybersecurity by aligning economic incentives with its customers. Unlike a traditional cybersecurity company, Coalition shares its customer's incentives to prevent and mitigate losses.

"Coalition is more than just an insurance solution," said Joshua Motta, CEO of Coalition. "Our expansion into Canada will give us greater visibility into cyber losses, and even more resources to combat cybercrime, on a global basis."

For more information, visit coalitioninc.ca .

About Coalition

Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Lloyd's of London, and Argo Group, Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as CAD $20M of coverage across all 10 provinces in Canada. Coalition's cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition has presences in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Washington DC, Miami, Atlanta, Denver, Austin, and now Vancouver and Toronto.

