Coalition Of American Producers Files Trade Petition Against Imports Of Vietnamese Copper Tube

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Copper Tube Coalition (ACTC) and its members filed a petition asking the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) and the U.S. Commerce Department (Commerce) to investigate claims that copper tube from Vietnam is being illegally dumped into the U.S. market. According to the petition, the alleged margin of dumping is as high as 110.51 percent.

Fueled by dumped prices, copper tube imports from Vietnam have surged by nearly 50 percent since 2017 and are harming American manufacturers and workers. Copper tube is used in both water distribution and thermal transfer applications. The product category encompasses a range of diameters, wall thicknesses, and lengths, depending upon the specifications of the end user.

"The American Copper Tube Coalition supports enforcement of the U.S. trade laws to combat illegal dumping that harms American manufacturers and workers," said Alekzander Sellers, Administrative Lead for the ACTC. Mr. Sellers added that "American copper tube producers have world class technology and production efficiency, and they have been instrumental in supporting America's infrastructure. But the ability of American copper tube producers and workers to compete is being undercut by dumped imports. This trade action is necessary to ensure that American copper tube manufacturers can compete on a level playing field."

Commerce is expected to decide whether to initiate its antidumping investigation within 20 days. The ITC's preliminary determination is expected in August 2020, and if that determination is affirmative, Commerce is expected to make its preliminary determination by January 2021. Final determinations from Commerce and the ITC are expected no later than August 2021.

SOURCE American Copper Tube Coalition