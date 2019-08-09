Coalition of Regional Academic Health Organizations Wins Bid for Hahnemann Residency Program

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six mission-driven, nonprofit academic health organizations across Greater Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley won a collective bid for the physician residency program at Hahnemann University Hospital.

The move ensures access to patient care services—especially for the underserved—and stabilizes the education of hundreds of residents who will be the region's healthcare providers of the future.

The bid also unites the majority of institutions—Christiana Care Health System, Cooper University Health Care, Einstein Healthcare Network, Jefferson Health, Main Line Health and Temple Health—that are absorbing the patients, residents and employees displaced by the Hahnemann closure with a shared vision of doing what's right for the community.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court will review the bid during a hearing scheduled for Aug. 19. Closing of the transaction is dependent upon certain regulatory approvals. Should the court approve, the transaction will provide vital medical malpractice insurance for displaced residents, which will protect them from personal liability.

The coalition has been working tirelessly since last month to assist in what's been called a medical crisis for the Philadelphia region by:

Offering positions to 384 of approximately 570 orphaned residents;

Holding job fairs for nurses, physicians and other allied health professionals;

Expediting credentialing processes for displaced physicians and other care providers, and

Increasing staffing across sites of care to ensure safe and effective care delivery.

Furthermore, the coalition is open to discussions with a partner to discuss ways of providing care at Hahnemann or St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, which are owned by parent company Philadelphia Academic Health System. The coalition also looks forward to the collaborative and strong relationship it has with Drexel University.

SOURCE Jefferson Health