Coast 2 Coast Strives to Breathe New Life into Hotel Industry

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly formed Coast 2 Coast Hotels LLC is a hospitality company across the US seeking to become a leader in the hotel management industry. Coast 2 Coast hotels is an open and highly qualified partner who support remodeling and rebranding services for potential hotel investors in need of consultation or management services.

One of the Hotel companies Coast 2 Coast is partnered with, LaQuinta. Another hotel company Coast 2 Coast is partnered with, WoodSpring Suites.

Coast 2 Coast Hotels strives to partner with more hoteliers who need management across the US. They specialize in remodel and construction services while also overseeing day to day operations. Many hotels need repair and renovations. The average guest is often let down by the condition of the hotel property; the shabby exterior or less than adequate room furnishings. Coast 2 Coast offers a full package of remodel, rebranding, and conversion services to their investors including identifying the proper brand based on the market needs, negotiating the franchise agreement, building hotel investment proformas, executing full renovations, hotel reopening's and managing property stabilization following converting to a new hotel brand. The Coast 2 Coast Management team has a combined 60+ years of hotel management experience.

"Coast 2 Coast works incredibly hard and is a focused team on not only managing hotels at a high-level, but also overseeing and executing detailed renovations in the hospitality arena."

-Taylor Wolcott, Century 21 Northwest

Coast 2 Coast Hotels LLC became official on August 25, 2021, Co-owned by Roger Becker and Jayson Zimmer https://coast2coasthotels.com/. They have worked with multiple different hotel brands including Choice Hotels, WoodSpring Suites, LaQuinta, Candlewood Suites, Home Towne Studios, and more https://coast2coasthotels.com/brands/.

Coast 2 Coast Hotels was formed on August 25th, 2021, by Roger Becker and Jayson Zimmer, two business partners and friends who live on the opposite sides of the U.S.; one in Tacoma Washington, the other in Ponte Vedra Beach Florida. They most recently have grown into managing and remodeling multiple hotels in southern Louisiana, an independent hotel with extensive remodeling needs called Caramel Inn and Suites. Along with this property, a second hotel in Morgan city Louisiana that was formally a Sleep Inn a choice hotel brand, is currently being rebranded and reopened by Coast 2 Coast Hotels management team.

