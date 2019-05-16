Coast to Coast: Sports Facilities Management (SFM) Invited to Share Knowledge and Experience with Industry Leaders

"We're finding there's a demand in the marketplace for credible knowledge and real-world experience in the planning, funding, and development of travel sports and community recreation facilities," says Clement. "Both industries are evolving and transforming in real time. The communities with nimble staff, state of the art facilities, and cutting-edge programming, planning, and execution will maximize their results. In the last decade a new level of professionalism and approach to business development has emerged as a requirement to success."

Thursday's speaking session at the CSEF conference is centered around the topic of the successful development of public-private partnerships in the sports tourism (travel/tournament sports) industry and will include several case studies by Clement's firm. The panel will be moderated by Mark Lazarus, Director of Global Infrastructure & Project Finance for the Chicago-based company, Fitch Ratings.

SFM has confirmed several additional stops in their 2019 schedule including appointments at the National Recreation and Parks Association, the Aspen Institute's Project Play Summit, Florida Recreation and Parks Association, the Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association, and more.

