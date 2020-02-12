Coastal Cosmetic + Implant Dentistry's Dr. Cappy Sinclair Named AACD Accredited Member

Dr. Sinclair earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry. He has a multi-location practice in Virginia Beach, Coastal Cosmetic + Implant Dentistry. Dr. Sinclair currently serves as a board member for the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and is an ambassador for the Dawson Academy. He was recently selected as one of the Top 40 under 40 business owners in Hampton Roads by Inside Business. He is supported in all endeavors by his wife Lauren and loves the joys of fatherhood with his son Ryder. He has been an AACD member since 2010.

Dr. Sinclair will be honored for this achievement at AACD 2020 in Orlando on April 25. Coastal Cosmetic + Implant Dentistry is happily accepting new patients. If you are interested in learning more about the practice or scheduling an appointment you can reach out at www.smilevabeach.com or call at (757)222-3731.

For more information, visit www.aacd.com/accreditation .

About the AACD

The AACD is the world's largest non-profit member organization dedicated to advancing excellence in comprehensive oral care that combines art and science to optimally improve dental health, esthetics, and function. Comprised of more than 6,500 cosmetic dental professionals in 80 countries worldwide, the AACD fulfills its mission by offering superior educational opportunities, promoting and supporting a respected Accreditation credential, serving as a user-friendly and inviting forum for the creative exchange of knowledge and ideas, and providing accurate and useful information to the public and the profession.

Contact: Katie Neubauer, Content Marketing Specialist

American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry® (AACD)

402 W. Wilson Street

Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608.237.8809

pr@aacd.com

SOURCE Coastal Cosmetic + Implant Dentistry

Related Links

www.smilevabeach.com

