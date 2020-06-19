Coastal Dispensary Supports Local Initiatives to Address Racial Inequality

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Freedom Day, Coastal Dispensary will donate 5% of revenue earned on Friday, June 19th to support JuneteenthSB . JuneteenthSB is a local organization participating in a national celebration of Black joy and culture, honoring local Black artists, performers, organizations and activists in Santa Barbara, CA.

Coastal stands with our community against inequality and in support of Black Lives Matter. As leaders in California's cannabis industry, Coastal is committed to uplifting Black voices while working together to address the damages from the War on Drugs.

"Juneteenth is the celebration of true liberation for Black people in America and the partnership with JuneteenthSB and Coastal Dispensary is a stepping stone for Black people to understand the roles they can play in the Cannabis industry," said Courtney Frazer, JuneteenthSB team member, and President and Founder of the Black in Santa Barbara Cannabis Coalition.

"Coastal is committed to utilizing our voice and role in the cannabis industry to uplift those who have been disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs," said Devon Wardlow, Coastal's Director of Public Affairs. "We are committed to working with our community to educate individuals on the policies enacted under Prop 64, specifically in respect to cannabis-related record expungement."

Coastal will host quarterly, free expungement clinics in collaboration with The Black in Santa Barbara Cannabis Coalition to empower and educate community members. "We are excited to make this connection and help educate the Santa Barbara community on decriminalization, job placement, and health & wellness in the Cannabis industry," explains Frazer.

Additionally, Coastal has teamed up as a founding corporate partner with local entrepreneurs, activists, and friends Christopher Ragland and Austin Jones. Chris and Austin, who successfully organized CommUnity Paddle Out, a peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd with over 1,200 participants at Leadbetter Beach, are launching their own initiative. Their 501c3 mission (formal name still being decided) is to provide opportunities for underserved local youth to learn and experience the benefits of the ocean and all the sporting, social, and ecological aspects that come with it.

"We at Coastal are committed to encouraging an active, healthy happy lifestyle. Chris's mission of expanding opportunities for underserved youth to experience the benefits of the ocean is an initiative Coastal Cares will proudly and actively support," said Devon Wardlow. Once formally announced, Coastal pledges to bring Chris and Austins' initiative on board as a Coastal Cares partner where Coastal will provide consistent volunteer and monetary support to their efforts.

"We are encouraged by the outpour of support from the community. We are committed to creating an environment where young black and brown kids have the opportunity—and feel that they belong—in the wonderful outdoors that CA and our beaches have to offer. Having companies like Coastal step up to the plate, engage in the conversation, and commit to being a leader in this space, is the type of leadership we need to make real change in our community," said Chris Ragland.

