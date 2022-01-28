COASTAL-INSPIRED JEWELRY BRAND, GORJANA TAKES LEAD IN RETAIL GROWTH WITH MORE STAND- ALONE STORES OPENING IN 2022

"We are further investing into retail expansion in 2022 by expanding into new markets domestically. Retail is fundamental to our brand's growth strategy and we continue to see phenomenal growth within the retail sector. We look forward to bringing the gorjana retail experience to new communities and providing customers with the ability to interact with our brand in person and have access to services like buy online, pick up in store, same day delivery, complimentary bespoke engraving and personalized styling tips," says Jason Griffin Reidel, Co-Founder & CEO of gorjana.

Stand-alone storefronts will be outfitted with signature details reminiscent of the Pacific Ocean, a nod to the company's Laguna Beach headquarters. The omnichannel experience is of key importance to the brand, allowing customers to have numerous access points to the brand, whether that's stand-alone stores, online, or in retail stores. The announcement of seven new retail store openings in the first half of the year will take the fine jewelry brand to a total of 33 stand-alone brick and mortar stores.

gorjana retail opening dates and locations for Q1 2022:



160 Greenwich Avenue, 06830 Size: 1,350 sq ft. February 2022 - Pendry Park City, 2417 W High Mountain Road, Park City, UT 84098

- Pendry Park City, 2417 W High Mountain Road, 84098 Size: 765 sq ft. March 2022 - 818 NW 23rd Street, Portland OR 97210

About gorjana

Based in Laguna Beach, California, the gorjana brand was founded in 2004 on the apartment floor of husband and wife duo Jason and Gorjana Reidel. The couple drove 50,000 miles to sell and market their collection and hit the trade show circuit. Through their own separate strengths and combined creative vision, the brand grew rapidly from an idea into a full-fledged business that is still owned and operated by both Gorjana and Jason. The eponymous line features fine jewelry as well as a selection of 18k gold plated styles. Many of the designs are versatile and feature adjustable clasps and sliding beads, which allows the wearer to make each piece their own.

