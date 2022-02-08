Coastal Mississippi Invites You to Discover What's New in '22

BILOXI, Miss., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For those seeking to discover exciting new destinations in 2022, look no further than Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast. Offering unlimited experiences, from unique dining concepts and boutique accommodations, to first-class live music venues and adventures on the water, The Secret Coast is ready to wow visitors with a multitude of one-of-a-kind, safe experiences for all ages.

This year, Coastal Mississippi welcomes several major additions, including the Ground Zero Blues Club Biloxi co-owned by Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman, to its vast array of offerings, boasting numerous brand-new developments, attractions, and excursions that are guaranteed to make memories to last a lifetime.

This year, Coastal Mississippi welcomes several major additions to its vast array of offerings, boasting numerous brand-new developments, attractions, and excursions that are guaranteed to make memories to last a lifetime.

Lodging & Resorts

The Hemingway is a boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs , located in a beautifully restored historic bank building, offering offers stylish, expertly appointed suites, each with its own inspiration and personality. With the vibrant downtown area of Ocean Springs at The Hemingway's doorstep, a plethora of shops, restaurants, galleries, bars, and even the beach, are just steps away.

, located in a beautifully restored historic bank building, offering offers stylish, expertly appointed suites, each with its own inspiration and personality. With the vibrant downtown area of at The Hemingway's doorstep, a plethora of shops, restaurants, galleries, bars, and even the beach, are just steps away. An award-winning Pan-Asian restaurant, Jia, located inside the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi has launched a refreshed dining experience as of February 2022 with a new 18-seat circular noodle bar, full menu enhancement, and specialty cocktails. The restaurant offers guests a selection of authentic Vietnamese soups and noodle dishes that can be fully customized, specialty craft cocktails, and a large selection of sake.

Dinner & A Show

Ground Zero Blues Club Biloxi , co-owned by Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman , opens its doors on February 11, 2022 . Located within the historic 20,000 square-foot Kress Building in downtown Biloxi , this world-renowned blues club will offer live music from internationally acclaimed blues artists, in addition to showcasing regional musical talent, and will serve up delicious twists on southern favorites.

, co-owned by Oscar-winning actor , opens its doors on . Located within the historic 20,000 square-foot Kress Building in downtown , this world-renowned blues club will offer live music from internationally acclaimed blues artists, in addition to showcasing regional musical talent, and will serve up delicious twists on southern favorites. Sully's, known for its "Legendary Food & Drinks," opened their third Mississippi location in Gulfport , on January 20, 2022 . This new location is just under 30,000 sq. ft. and offers a bar, patio, and event space with an on-site event planner. Visitors can enjoy delicious local dishes, such as fresh jumbo Gulf shrimp, and indulge in legendary Iowa Premium steaks, accompanied by live acoustic music from Monday through Saturday.

location in , on . This new location is just under 30,000 sq. ft. and offers a bar, patio, and event space with an on-site event planner. Visitors can enjoy delicious local dishes, such as fresh jumbo Gulf shrimp, and indulge in legendary Iowa Premium steaks, accompanied by live acoustic music from Monday through Saturday. A cult classic on the coast, Murky Waters BBQ features dry-rubbed barbecue slow-smoked on local Pecan wood. Their newest location in downtown Bay St. Louis opened in November of 2021 and offers award-winning barbecue, live blues music, and an extensive selection of draft beer.

opened in November of 2021 and offers award-winning barbecue, live blues music, and an extensive selection of draft beer. Martini's Biloxi in downtown Biloxi offers a vast array of craft cocktails, live entertainment, and a robust dining menu, including brunch on weekends. Relax and unwind in the lounge and sports bar or soak up the sun on their sprawling outdoor patio, just steps away from MGM Park, casinos, and Biloxi nightlife.

Coastal Cocktails & Brews

Lost Spring Brewing Co. opened its doors in November of 2021, and offers fresh small-batch hand-crafted beer, seasonal cocktails, and the perfect patio to soak up the atmosphere of downtown Ocean Springs .

. The Loft in Bay St. Louis opened in November 2021 and boasts an upscale wine bar in an intimate atmosphere, overlooking the downtown area and harbor. Offering an ever-changing menu of hand-crafted cocktails, beer, and wine, this new addition to the Bay is sure to impress.

Waterfront Experiences

The newest floating venue in Bay St. Louis , Twisted Tiki Tours, opened in the summer of 2021. Outfitted with cushioned seats, a premier sound system, dance floor and tiki bar, this 50-foot pontoon boat offers passengers a truly unique way to explore the coast and take in the stunning views from the water.

, Twisted Tiki Tours, opened in the summer of 2021. Outfitted with cushioned seats, a premier sound system, dance floor and tiki bar, this 50-foot pontoon boat offers passengers a truly unique way to explore the coast and take in the stunning views from the water. The Hickory Hill Country Club, formerly known as the Mississippi National Golf Club, reopened in October 2021 . Nestled on the banks of the Pascagoula River, the country club features breathtaking landscapes and views of the Gulf Coast. Beyond the stunning views, the course itself is over 6,900 yards and has a par 72 layout, demanding strategic and strict play for the challenge-driven golfer.

. Nestled on the banks of the Pascagoula River, the country club features breathtaking landscapes and views of the Gulf Coast. Beyond the stunning views, the course itself is over 6,900 yards and has a par 72 layout, demanding strategic and strict play for the challenge-driven golfer. Blackwater Voyages, located in Bay St. Louis , opened in the Fall of 2021. This sailing adventure cruise line offers a fully customizable experience - sunset cruises, day sailing, and even brunch cruises. Blackwater's craft is a 38-foot Beneteau Oceanis sailing yacht made in France , offering a sleek and comfortable ride for anyone who loves to be on the water.

"We're excited to be able to offer so many new and unique experiences to travelers as many are getting back out there for the first time in two years," says Judy Young, Executive Director at Coastal Mississippi. "For foodies, music fans, outdoor adventurers, or anyone looking to dive into a truly exceptional part of the world, we encourage you to visit us on The Secret Coast."

Visitors to The Secret Coast can also feel confident that they'll be exploring safely thanks to the Coastal Mississippi Promise of Health and Safety, a destination-wide commitment by tourism partners to apply best practices in health and safety and to help visitors make informed choices when planning their visit.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi