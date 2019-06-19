Coastal States Bank Announces New Website and Redesigned Brand

"I am very excited about the launch of our new website and redesigned brand," said Steve Stone, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSB. "It was important to us to preserve the goodwill and brand equity associated with the Coastal States name, particularly in the Lowcountry of South Carolina, while also establishing a brand that is portable to each of the other markets we serve. CSB team members from across the entire organization shared insights and recommendations to help create the new design."

Keeping with its commitment to community banking, CSB has decided to keep its original tagline. "Local. And Proud Of It. is more than our tagline: it's what drives every interaction with our clients and communities," said Stone. "Local is about more than geography. Local is about people and relationships."

About Coastal States Bank

Coastal States Bank ("CSB") builds relationships by providing a full range of banking services designed for businesses, their owners, and individuals looking for a local banking partner. With a community bank presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island and Bluffton), Savannah, Atlanta, and North Georgia (Cumming and Dawsonville), CSB also serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Senior Housing, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business.

CSB – Local. And Proud of It.

For additional information regarding CSB visit www.coastalstatesbank.com.

Media Contact:

Steve Stone

President and Chief Executive Officer

sstone@coastalstatesbank.com

SOURCE Coastal States Bank

Related Links

http://www.coastalstatesbank.com

