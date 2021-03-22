Coastal States Bank To Open New Branches In Sandy Springs and Alpharetta.

"We are very excited to open our new locations in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs. These are dynamic, growing communities and I believe both will benefit from our style of Local banking." said Steve Stone, President and CEO of CSB. "Over the past two years we have built a talented team of commercial bankers in these markets and we are excited to now have a branch presence to support them."

The Sandy Springs branch will be located at the former Starbucks location at 6160 Roswell Road. Renovations are scheduled to be completed in late May.

The Alpharetta branch will be located at 3000 Summit Place Suite 100, in Northwinds Summit off of Haynes Bridge Road.

About Coastal States Bank

Coastal States Bank ("CSB") builds relationships by providing a full range of banking services designed for businesses, their owners, and individuals looking for a local banking partner. CSB has a community banking presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island and Bluffton), Savannah, Atlanta, and North Georgia (Cumming and Dawsonville), and also serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Seniors Housing, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business. As of December 31, 2020, CSB had approximately $1.15 billion in total assets.

CSB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO).

Coastal States Bank – Local. And Proud of It.®

For additional information regarding CSB please visit www.coastalstatesbank.com.

Media Contact: Steve Stone

President and Chief Executive Officer

843.341.9937

[email protected]

SOURCE Coastal States Bank

Related Links

http://www.coastalstatesbank.com

